Hulu New Releases: April 2025

This month on Hulu, The Handmaid’s Tale returns for its sixth and final season. June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) journey is coming to an end as her fight against the oppressive regime Gilead gains momentum. Will she be successful in taking them down and reuniting with her daughter? We’ll have to tune in and find out.

All episodes of the FX limited series Dying For Sex arrive on Hulu April 4. Based on a true story, this series follows Molly Kochan (Michelle Williams), who decides to leave her husband and explore her sexuality for the first time in her life after she’s diagnosed with Stage IV Metastatic Breast Cancer.

As far as movies go, a lot of incredible films such as Arrival, Interstellar, Black Swan, Gone Girl, and Jurassic Park join Hulu’s library on the first of the month.

Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in April.