Hulu New Releases: April 2025
The Handmaid's Tale season six and the FX series Dying for Sex highlight Hulu's new releases this April
This month on Hulu, The Handmaid’s Tale returns for its sixth and final season. June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) journey is coming to an end as her fight against the oppressive regime Gilead gains momentum. Will she be successful in taking them down and reuniting with her daughter? We’ll have to tune in and find out.
All episodes of the FX limited series Dying For Sex arrive on Hulu April 4. Based on a true story, this series follows Molly Kochan (Michelle Williams), who decides to leave her husband and explore her sexuality for the first time in her life after she’s diagnosed with Stage IV Metastatic Breast Cancer.
As far as movies go, a lot of incredible films such as Arrival, Interstellar, Black Swan, Gone Girl, and Jurassic Park join Hulu’s library on the first of the month.
Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in April.
April 1
Arrival (2016)
Arrival En Espanol (2016)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)
Black Swan (2010)
Boys on the Side (1995)
Concussion (2015)
Concussion En Espanol (2015)
Copycat (1995)
Enough Said (2013)
The Equalizer (2014)
The Equalizer En Espanol (2014)
Gifted (2017)
The Good Thief (2003)
Gone Girl (2014)
Gulliver’s Travels (2010)
The History of the World Part I (1981)
I Heart Huckabees (2004)
Interstellar (2014)
Interstellar En Espanol (2014)
Jumanji (1995)
Jumanji En Espanol (1995)
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid En Espanol (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II (1986)
The Karate Kid: Part II En Espanol (1986)
The Karate Kid Part III (1989)
The Karate Kid Part III En Espanol (1989)
Little Man (2006)
Little Man En Espanol (2006)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Made in America (1993)
Me, Myself and Irene (2000)
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
Oddity
Red Sparrow (2018)
The Revenant (2015)
Runaway Jury (2003)
Sexy Beast (2001)
Shark Tale (2004)
The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)
Superbad (2007)
Superbad En Espanol (2007)
Tombstone (1993)
True Story (2015)
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street (2014)
Wall Street (1987)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
War of the Worlds (2005) (2005)
Widows (2018)
Wild (2014)
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
The Wolf Of Wall Street En Espanol (2013)
Year One (2009)
You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger (2010)
April 2
Beyblade X: Complete Season 1B
April 3
Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America: Complete Limited Series
April 4
FX’s Dying for Sex: Complete Limited Series
Fire Force: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)
Classified (2024)
The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
Rushmore (1999)
April 5
American Monster: Complete Season 3
Bering Sea Gold: Complete Season 3
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 1-2
I Love A Mama’s Boy: Complete Season 2
The World According to Allee Willis (2024)
April 6
Witch Watch: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
April 8
The Handmaid’s Tale: Sixth & Final Season Premiere
Small Things Like These (2024)
April 9
Angels & Demons (2009)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
April 10
Court Cam: Complete Season 7
Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life: Complete Season 1
Ca$h (2010)
Hesher (2010)
Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights (2024)
Red Dog (2011)
So Undercover (2012)
Spun (2002)
April 11
Got to Get Out: Series Premiere
Garfield (2004)
Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (2006)
Magpie (2024)
April 12
Fixer Upper: Complete Season 5
MythBusters: Complete Season 5
The Family Chantel: Complete Season 4
April 15
Lake George (2024)
April 16
No Man’s Land: Complete Season 2
Synduality Noir: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Complete Season 3
April 17
The Stolen Girl: Series Premiere
Bible Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1
Gangland Chronicles: Complete Season 1
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Martin Short: Complete Season 1
The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead (2024)
April 18
The Order (2024)
April 19
Breaking Amish: Complete Season 4
Disappeared: Complete Season 6
Gypsy Sisters: Complete Season 3
Moonshiners: Complete Season 13
April 21
Secrets of the Penguins: Complete Limited Series
No Hard Feelings (2023)
No Hard Feelings En Espanol (2023)
April 22
In a Violent Nature (2024)
April 24
Airline Wars: Complete Season 1
Customer Wars: Complete Season 4
Tell Me How I Died: Complete Season 1
Tiny House World: Complete Season 1
Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story
April 25
Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man: Special Premiere
Azrael (2024)
April 26
Chopped: Complete Season 60
Four Weddings: Complete Season 9
House Hunters Renovation: Complete Season 16
Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
April 29
Ernest Cole: Lost and Found (2024)
Leaving Hulu – April 2025
April 6
Agnes (2021)
April 13
She Will (2021)
April 16
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)
April 20
Totally Under Control (2020)
April 24
The Good Neighbor (2022)
April 27
Resurrection (2022)
April 30
After Everything (2018)
Code Name Banshee (2022)
Stars Fell Again (2023)