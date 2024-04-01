Women’s History Month may be over, but that doesn’t mean that women aren’t leading many of Hulu’s top picks for April. The month begins with the premiere of Vanderpump Villa, a Hulu Original reality series that follows Lisa Vanderpump and the hand-selected staff members employed at her lavish French estate, Chateau Rosabelle. This next chapter in the Vanderpump saga is sure to be full of drama, decadence, and debauchery as the staff caters to Vanderpump, her wealthy guests, and their own desires.

Hulu Original Under the Bridge, based on the 1997 true-crime novel of the same name, also premieres this month. This limited series follows the investigation of Reena Virk’s disappearance –the fourteen-year-old left to meet some friends and never returned home. Starring Riley Keough and Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge has all the makings of a true-crime hit. Rounding out this month, FX’s Elizabeth Moss-led spy drama The Veil arrives on April 30.

Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in April.

Hulu New Releases – April 2024

April 1

Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere

Annie | 2014

The Big Lebowski | 1998

Blair Witch | 2016

Blockers | 2018

Boys on the Side | 1995

Capone | 2020

Captain Phillips | 2013

Copycat | 1995

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days | 2012

Don’t Worry Darling | 2022

The Fifth Element | 1997

The Fog | 2005

Get Him to the Greek | 2010

The Grudge 2 | 2006

Hellboy | 2004

The Host | 2006

The Huntsman: Winter’S War | 2016

Jack The Giant Slayer | 2013

The Karate Kid | 2010

Letters to Juliet | 2010

Made in America | 1993

The Next Karate Kid | 1994

Ocean’s Eleven | 2001

Ocean’s Twelve | 2004

Ocean’s Thirteen | 2007

Pacific Rim | 2013

Runaway Jury | 2003

Seven Years in Tibet | 1997

Shazam! | 2019

Shazam! Fury of the Gods | 2023

Take Shelter | 2011

Wonder Woman | 2017

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan | 2008

X2: X-Men United | 2003

50 First Dates | 2004

April 2

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special Premiere

The Interrogation Room: Complete Season 1

Jumanji: The Next Level | 2019

April 3

UFO Factory: Complete Season 1

April 4

FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2 Premiere

American Pickers: Complete Season 24B

Best in Chow: Complete Season 1

Dark Marvels: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman: Complete Season 1B

Lord of Misrule | 2023

April 5

Dinosaur: Complete Season 1

She Came to Me | 2023

April 6

The Fable: Series Premiere

April 7

GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere

Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (Subbed)

April 8

Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

April 9

The Grudge | 2020

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies | 2018

April 10

Blood Free: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise: Series Premiere

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 24 Premiere

Sand Land: The Series: Two Episode Premiere (Dubbed)

Curtain Call: Complete Season 1

Kusama: Infinity | 2018

April 11

Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders: Complete Season 1

Scraps: Complete Season 1

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 2

Immediate Family | 2022

Trapped in the Farmhouse | 2023

April 12

The Channel | 2023

The Greatest Hits | 2024

April 13

Alone | 2020

April 15

A Kind Of Murder | 2016

The Stranger | 2020

April 17

See You in Another Life: Complete Season 1

Under the Bridge: Series Premiere

Drain the Oceans: Season 6 Premiere

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 12 Premiere

April 18

All You Can Eat: Complete Season 1

Secrets of Miss America: Complete Season 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 8

Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story | 2023

Blacklight | 2022

April 19

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere

Tattoo Fixers: Complete Seasons 1-4

April 20

High Hopes: Complete Season 1

The Marijuana Revolution: Complete Season 1

April 22

Hip-Hop and The White House: Documentary

Secrets of the Octopus: Special Premiere

Little Women | 2019

Yes, God, Yes | 2019

April 23

The Meg | 2018

April 24

Wonderful World: Complete Season 1

Talking Sabor: Complete Season 1

April 25

Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Season 11

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 7

Barber | 2023

Boy in the Walls | 2023

April 26

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Complete Docuseries

April 27

FX’s The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses: Special Premiere

American Woman | 2018

April 28

Isn’t It Romantic | 2019

Stars at Noon | 2022

Welcome to Smelliville | 2021

April 30

FX’s The Veil: Limited Series Premiere

Leaving Hulu – April 2024

April 1

Savage Salvation | 2022

April 2

The Menu | 2022

April 4

Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect | 2021

April 5

Son of Bigfoot | 2017

April 6

Beast of Burden | 2018

Mr. Right | 2015

The Program | 2015

April 8

The War With Grandpa | 2020

April 14

Black Death | 2010

Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon | 2015

The Two Faces Of January | 2014

April 15

Benediction | 2021

April 27

Banana Split | 2018

April 28

Permanent | 2017

April 29

Escape from Pretoria | 2020

April 30