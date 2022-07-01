How Stranger Things Created Its Iconic Vecna

They were looking for an iconic character and it was going to be their first (monster) who was more humanoid in form, less creature-like as such as some of the previous creations had been. And they wanted to achieve something as practical as possible in-camera. Ideally they were looking at an actor in prosthetics who could interact with the rest of the cast and would be there for them to film in front of the camera every day. They already had concept art and some blueprints that were created by their concept artist in the VFX department, Michael Mayer. They had these beautiful illustrations of Vecna. It’s actually very close to what we see in the final show now.

They hadn’t cast Jamie Campbell Bower at the time but about three months later, after they cast him, we took Jaime over to our studio in the U.K. and got him a full body cast using Michael’s designs as the springboard. We split all the prosthetics up into their many different pieces, made the molds, and cast in a couple different materials – silicon and foam latex. We started the process about January 2020 then went into lockdown for three months. Then we came back in June and continued to build. We did the final camera test with Jamie in Atlanta in November of that year. We shot about three or four days later.

You said that when the Duffers came to you, they mentioned Chernobyl. Did that give you a particularly good idea of what they were going for and that it would be a unique challenge? Because a lot of your work is monster-oriented.

Well, they said they were big fans of Chernobyl and the Night King (on Game of Thrones). They are also friends with (GoT showrunners) David Benioff and Dan Weiss so they’d already approached them and did a little bit of homework to find out what this Barrie Gower guy was like. In that initial chat, they shared images of this villain but they didn’t share scripts or storylines with us yet. So we were oblivious as to who this character was, other than that we knew what he looked like. There were a bunch of rumors in our workshop from us trying to figure out who it was. Was this Billy? Was it Hopper? It wasn’t until several weeks later when they shared some pages and we read some scenes and then we were privy to the fact that it was Jamie’s orderly character Number One.

Seeing the show and speaking to Jamie now – we’re really pleased with the actual story arc of Number One. It is sort of running concurrently with the character of Vecna, even though it’s in flashback. For us it’s a really fascinating character. It has so many nods to Nightmare on Elm Street and so many iconic ’80s franchise movies. For us as monsters-makers, this was a dream come true. It really was. And not only Vecna but to do the prosthetics for Robert Englund’s character, Victor Creel, as well. We’re already massive fans of Stranger Things so to get the call and become a part of the show has been insane. It’s been incredible.

Did Robert Englund ever get a chance to stop by on set and meet your monster?