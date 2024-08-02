House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8 Release Time and Recap
Here's everything you need to know before diving into the season 2 finale of House of the Dragon, including when and where to watch.
This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7.
Tensions are high between the Greens and the Blacks as we approach the season 2 finale of House of the Dragon. Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) may have finally found a solution to her dragon problem. Daemon (Matt Smith) may have met his match with the young Ser Oscar Tully (Archie Barnes), but still finds himself with the Riverlands secured for Team Black. Alicent (Olivia Cooke) is at the end of her rope and takes some time in the woods for some R&R while King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) is pushed to recover as soon as he can.
As things continue to heat up, here’s everything you need to know before the epic House of the Dragon season 2 finale, including when and where to watch.
When Does House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8 Come Out?
The season finale of House of the Dragon’s second season will air on HBO on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and be available to stream on Max at the same time in the U.S.
In the U.K., episode 8 will stream on NOW starting at 2 a.m. BST on Monday, Aug. 5, and will air on Sky Atlantic at 9 p.m. BST the same day.
In the meantime, check out the trailer for the episode below:
House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Recap
After chasing down Seasmoke and confronting his new rider, Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty), Rhaenyra is ready to resume Operation: Dragonrider as soon as possible. At first she’s apprehensive about the lowborn stranger standing before her who has so easily commanded a dragon, but comes to realize, with the guidance of Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) that maybe he and other illegitimate Targaryens and Velaryons like him could be the key to finding riders for Vermithor and Silverwing.
With the help of Mysaria’s network in King’s Landing, Rhaenyra recruits a whole host of smallfolk with Targaryen heritage to try their luck with Vermithor. The dragon handlers are vehemently against such an undertaking, but that doesn’t stop Rhaenyra from moving forward. The bad news is that pretty much everyone dies an incredibly fiery and painful death thanks to Vermithor’s temper. However, not only is the blacksmith Hugh (Kieran Bew) able to calm the great and powerful Vermithor, but another, Ulf (Tom Bennett) stumbles upon Silverwing as he tries to flee the carnage, with the dragon claiming him as their rider.
Meanwhile, Daemon is finally making headway in the Riverlands, though not without a cost. Ser Oscar Tully keeps his word in uniting the Riverlands to fight for Rhaenyra as his grandfather pledged to before his death. But the young Tully also forces Daemon and the Blackwoods to pay for their crimes of violence against the Brackens or else lose the support of them all. Hot boy Willem Blackwood is adamant that he was only following Daemon’s orders, but that doesn’t keep him from losing his head. At least all of Daemon’s hard work at Harrenhal paid off, right?
Meanwhile, Alicent takes some time for herself in the Kingswood after being kicked off the Small Council. Feeling the last vestiges of her power slipping away, she doesn’t know what to do with herself and considers drowning herself in a lake to just end it all. But she doesn’t! Alicent is still alive and kicking for now.
Jace (Harry Collett) is apprehensive about Rhaenyra’s plan to bring bastards into the fold, worried that they could challenge his legitimacy as heir, given his own conception wasn’t exactly above board. Rhaenyra assures him that this is the only way to ensure her victory against the Greens, and that it will be for the best in the long run.
Once Ulf and Silverwing find each other, they go on a little joy ride over King’s Landing, garnering the attention and ire of Aemond, who immediately takes to Vhagar in pursuit. However, once Aemond approaches Dragonstone and sees Rhaenyra surrounded by Vermithor and Syrax, he immediately retreats, leaving Rhaenyra to bask in this small, but crucial victory.