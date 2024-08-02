House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8 Release Time and Recap

In the U.K., episode 8 will stream on NOW starting at 2 a.m. BST on Monday, Aug. 5, and will air on Sky Atlantic at 9 p.m. BST the same day.

In the meantime, check out the trailer for the episode below:

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

After chasing down Seasmoke and confronting his new rider, Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty), Rhaenyra is ready to resume Operation: Dragonrider as soon as possible. At first she’s apprehensive about the lowborn stranger standing before her who has so easily commanded a dragon, but comes to realize, with the guidance of Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) that maybe he and other illegitimate Targaryens and Velaryons like him could be the key to finding riders for Vermithor and Silverwing.

With the help of Mysaria’s network in King’s Landing, Rhaenyra recruits a whole host of smallfolk with Targaryen heritage to try their luck with Vermithor. The dragon handlers are vehemently against such an undertaking, but that doesn’t stop Rhaenyra from moving forward. The bad news is that pretty much everyone dies an incredibly fiery and painful death thanks to Vermithor’s temper. However, not only is the blacksmith Hugh (Kieran Bew) able to calm the great and powerful Vermithor, but another, Ulf (Tom Bennett) stumbles upon Silverwing as he tries to flee the carnage, with the dragon claiming him as their rider.

Meanwhile, Daemon is finally making headway in the Riverlands, though not without a cost. Ser Oscar Tully keeps his word in uniting the Riverlands to fight for Rhaenyra as his grandfather pledged to before his death. But the young Tully also forces Daemon and the Blackwoods to pay for their crimes of violence against the Brackens or else lose the support of them all. Hot boy Willem Blackwood is adamant that he was only following Daemon’s orders, but that doesn’t keep him from losing his head. At least all of Daemon’s hard work at Harrenhal paid off, right?

Meanwhile, Alicent takes some time for herself in the Kingswood after being kicked off the Small Council. Feeling the last vestiges of her power slipping away, she doesn’t know what to do with herself and considers drowning herself in a lake to just end it all. But she doesn’t! Alicent is still alive and kicking for now.