Game of Thrones: Will Winds of Winter Fulfill the Prophecies Left Hanging by the TV Show?

As things currently stand in the books (at the end of A Dance with Dragons), Tommen and Myrcella are both still alive, and there is a Dornish plot afoot to put Myrcella on the throne, since the Dornish do not follow the rule of male primogeniture and therefore to them, their hostage Myrcella is the rightful heir. As we know, the TV series cut off the Dornish storyline rather abruptly, and inserted Jaime into it, having him take Myrcella back, only for her to be killed by Ellaria Sand. So this seems to be a case of the adaptation including Martin’s prophecy for the poetry of it, but being unable to fulfill this particular aspect of it thanks to their own changes to the story. As a result, we have high hopes that we’ll actually see this prophecy fulfilled in The Winds of Winter.

The Prince/ss Who Was Promised

This one is complicated, because characters within the books tend to conflate prophecies about the return of legendary figure Azor Ahai and the coming of the Prince That Was Promised. The TV show then further complicates things by cutting Azor Ahai out altogether. The name “Azor Ahai” is never spoken in the TV show, and the specific story about how he drove his sword into his wife Nissa Nissa’s heart in order to create the flaming sword Lightbringer is left out entirely.

However, there are plenty of references in the show to the Prince/ss (the word in High Valyrian has no gender, Missandei tells us) That Was Promised, a prophecy that Melisandre infamously misinterprets, thinking it refers to Stannis Baratheon. In her first scene, Melisandre says it’s written that “a warrior will draw a burning sword from the fire, and that sword shall be Lightbringer.” Melisandre tells Stannis repeatedly that she saw his victory in the flames, even after the defeat at Blackwater, telling him “you are the warrior of light… you will be King.” Then she gets him to look into the fire and asks him “do you see?” and he says “yes.” Stannis does win one victory, at the Battle of Castle Black where Mance Rayder is defeated, but it’s safe to say he doesn’t fulfil the rest of this prophecy in any way, shape, or form.

Meanwhile, the Red Priests and Priestesses we see in Essos believe that Daenerys is the Princess That Was Promised. Kinvara says, “from the fire she was reborn to remake the world… her dragons are fire made flesh, a gift from the Lord of Light.” She also says, “the dragons will purify non-believers by the thousands, burning their sins and flesh away” and that, “Daenerys has been sent to lead the people against the darkness, in this war and in the great war still to come.”

After she resurrects Jon Snow, Melisandre tells him, “Stannis was not the Prince That Was Promised, but someone has to be,” though having been burned (hah!) before, she stops short of actually saying it’s him. She’s similarly cagey when she meets Daenerys, telling her, “the Long Night is coming. Only the Prince That Was Promised can bring the dawn” but without committing to saying who exactly that will be, though she says she believes both Dany and Jon Snow have a role to play.

So, is the prophecy unfulfilled in the TV version of the story? Perhaps. The prophecy about the sword Lightbringer is sort of fulfilled when Melisandre lights up the Dothrakis’ swords in flames during the Battle of Winterfell, but does that make Melisandre herself the Princess That Was Promised? Daenerys and Drogon do indeed “purify non-believers by the thousands,” but not for the sake of the religion of the Lord of Light.