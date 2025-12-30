Heated Rivalry Stars Are Doing a New Project Together

Heated Rivalry fans have something to keep them busy until season two finally arrives!

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, best known as hockey players Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander on the hit Crave streaming series, have reunited for a brand-new project called Ember & Ice on the Quinn audio erotica platform, and you can listen to the first two episodes today.

Storrie and Williams voice two fae princes from the legendary Solari and Lunare kingdoms who start as rivals but soon discover that sparks can turn into passion. The audio romance is set to revive the Heated Rivalry stars’ chemistry between your ears before they’re back in action onscreen.

“Hudson and Connor have a really special chemistry, and we feel incredibly lucky to work with them,” Quinn CEO Caroline Spiegel remarked in a statement. “The way they connect with audiences and show up in the cultural conversation is exciting to watch.”