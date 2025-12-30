Heated Rivalry Stars Are Doing a New Project Together
Anyone yearning for more Heated Rivalry romance can hear its stars in a new audio series.
Heated Rivalry fans have something to keep them busy until season two finally arrives!
Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, best known as hockey players Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander on the hit Crave streaming series, have reunited for a brand-new project called Ember & Ice on the Quinn audio erotica platform, and you can listen to the first two episodes today.
Storrie and Williams voice two fae princes from the legendary Solari and Lunare kingdoms who start as rivals but soon discover that sparks can turn into passion. The audio romance is set to revive the Heated Rivalry stars’ chemistry between your ears before they’re back in action onscreen.
“Hudson and Connor have a really special chemistry, and we feel incredibly lucky to work with them,” Quinn CEO Caroline Spiegel remarked in a statement. “The way they connect with audiences and show up in the cultural conversation is exciting to watch.”
In Heated Rivalry, Storrie and Williams’ characters are pro hockey players who’ve spent years hating each other on the ice while secretly falling for one another off it. Part of the queer romance show’s appeal comes from its hockey backdrop, which evokes the real-world NHL rivalries of generational talents like Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals, but gives them a classic enemies-to-lovers arc.
The show is based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers books and has become a real cultural moment, with fans making various “Stranger what…?” jokes online as the series gained popularity amid Netflix’s final Stranger Things rollout.
Williams also credits social media users with whipping up the show’s success during its early episodes.
“I heard a statistic that between week one and week two, there was, I think, a 600 per cent increase in viewers,” he told Harper’s Bazaar. “And I really think the TikTok editors, especially, were on one. I don’t know how old those people are, or who taught them how to edit that well, but it’s so impressive. They’re free trailer editors and doing it on their own dime. I am very grateful, because a lot of times I’ll see an edit or, like a Tweet, and it’ll make me fall in love with a different part of the show that I overlooked.”