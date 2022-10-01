HBO Max New Releases: October 2022

Things are going pretty, pretty well for HBO and HBO Max at the moment thanks to the smashing success of Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. With its list of new releases for October 2022 though, HBO Max appears ready to up the ante even more.

The headlining title on HBO Max this month is undoubtedly The White Lotus season 2 on Oct. 30. Mike White’s freshly-Emmy-winning comedy looked to be a one-off after season 1. But cooler heads prevailed and the series is now returning in an anthology format. What will season 2 look like? Guess we’ll find out when the show checks in to Sicily later this month.

Aside from The White Lotus, HBO also has a few other TV shows of note this month. The torturously titled Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler debuts its third season on Oct. 6. That will be followed by Avenue 5 season 2 on Oct. 10, and the second part of NXIVM documentary The Vow on Oct. 17.

There aren’t many HBO movies to speak of in October. Thankfully, the streamer’s library will add titles like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, District 9, and The Witch on Oct. 1.