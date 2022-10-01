HBO Max New Releases: October 2022
We have the highlights of what's coming to and leaving HBO Max in October 2022 including The White Lotus season 2.
Things are going pretty, pretty well for HBO and HBO Max at the moment thanks to the smashing success of Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. With its list of new releases for October 2022 though, HBO Max appears ready to up the ante even more.
The headlining title on HBO Max this month is undoubtedly The White Lotus season 2 on Oct. 30. Mike White’s freshly-Emmy-winning comedy looked to be a one-off after season 1. But cooler heads prevailed and the series is now returning in an anthology format. What will season 2 look like? Guess we’ll find out when the show checks in to Sicily later this month.
Aside from The White Lotus, HBO also has a few other TV shows of note this month. The torturously titled Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler debuts its third season on Oct. 6. That will be followed by Avenue 5 season 2 on Oct. 10, and the second part of NXIVM documentary The Vow on Oct. 17.
There aren’t many HBO movies to speak of in October. Thankfully, the streamer’s library will add titles like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, District 9, and The Witch on Oct. 1.
Here is everything else coming to and leaving HBO Max this month.
HBO Max New Releases – October 2022
October 1
Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)
Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)
Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)
Bad Teacher, 2011
Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)
Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation
Black Nativity, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)
Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, 1969
C.R.A.Z.Y., 2005
Call Me By Your Name, 2017
Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022
Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)
Christmas in Connecticut, 1945
Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)
Disclosure, 1994 (HBO)
District 9, 2009 (HBO)
Down Terrace, 2009 (HBO)
Dude Where’s My Car?, 2000 (HBO)
Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), 2020
Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)
Federico Fellini’s Intervista, 1987
Frank, 2014 (HBO)
Freedomland, 2006 (HBO)
Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)
Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)
Hot Summer Nights, 2017 (HBO)
Hotel Mumbai, 2018 (HBO)
I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)
Jumper, 2008 (HBO)
Juno, 2007 (HBO)
Kiss The Girls, 1997
La ronde, 1950
Let’s Be Cops, 2014
Little Women, 1933
Luci del Varieta, 1950
Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music, 2019
Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Miracle in Milan, 1951
My Best Friend’s Girl, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)
Nightcrawler, 2014 (HBO)
No Place on Earth, 2012 (HBO)
Nothing But Trouble,1991 (HBO)
Oliver!, 1968
Open Season 2, 2008
Open Season, 2006
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)
Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)
Rock Dog, 2016 (HBO)
Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!
S.W.A.T. (Movie), 2003
Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)
Slacker, 1990
Spotlight, 2015 (HBO)
Terms of Endearment, 1983 (HBO)
The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
The American President, 1995
The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)
The Bad News Bears Go To Japan, 1978 (HBO)
The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)
The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1957
The Eye, 2008 (HBO)
The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia , 2013
The Perfect Host, 2010 (HBO)
The Perfect Storm, 2000
The Swimming Pool, 1969
The Two Faces of January, 2014
The Witch, 2015 (HBO)
Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)
To The Wonder, 2012
Twisted, 2004 (HBO)
Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)
Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9
Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere (HBO)
October 2
101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1
Housing Complex C
October 5
Eraser: Reborn, 2022
October 6
Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
October 7
Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
October 8
Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021
October 9
We Baby Bears S1E
October 10
Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
October 11
38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
October 14
Blippi Wonders, Season 2A
Fixer Upper: The Castle
October 15
Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022
October 17
Mr. Pickles
The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
October 18
Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere
By Design: The Joe Caroff Story
Mama’s Boy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A
October 19
Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
October 20
Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022
October 21
Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3
Teen Titans Go! Season 7D
Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
October 23
La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1
October 24
Green Lantern: Beware My Power, 2022
October 26
A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
October 28
Garcia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
October 30
The Lost Kitchen, Season 3
The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Leaving HBO Max – October 2022
October 6
If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power (Halsey), 2021
October 7
The God of High School (Dubbed) & (Subtitled)
October 14
Point Break, 2015 (HBO)
Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)
October 18
The Price of Freedom, 2021
October 19
Annabelle: Creation, 2017
October 25
The Bronx, USA, 2019 (HBO)
October 31
28 Days Later, 2002 (HBO)
28 Weeks Later, 2007 (HBO)
71, 2014 (HBO)
A Cry in the Dark, 1988
All My Life, 2020
America, America, 1963
American Pastoral, 2016 (HBO)
Anchors Aweigh, 1945
Angels and Demons, 2009
Angels in the Outfield, 1994
Anger Management, 2003
Assassins, 2014
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006, Extended Version
Blood on the Moon
Blood Ties, 2013
Book of the Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
Breaking Away, 1979
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, 2004
Capote, 2005
Captain Blood, 1935
Chappelle’s Show, Season 1-2
Chateau Vato, 2020
Coma, 1978
Crossing Delancey, 1988
David Copperfield, 1935
De Lo Mio, 2019
Deception, 2008
Domino, 2019
Elvis: That’s The Way It Is, 1970
Equilibrium, 2002
Evolution, 2001
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011
Father of the Bride, 1950
Fire With Fire, 2012 (HBO)
Flying Leathernecks, 1951
Good News, 1947
Goodbye Mr. Chips, 1969
Guess Who, 2005
Half Brothers, 2020
Hall Pass, 2011
Happily N’Ever After, 2006
Happily N’Ever After 2, 2009
Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991
High Fidelity, 2000
Hooper, 1978
Hostel, 2005
House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003
Ice Station Zebra, 1968
Igby Goes Down, 2002
Inside Amy Schumer
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, 1993
Jerry Maguire, 1996
Key & Peele
Key Largo 1948
Kin, 2018 (HBO)
Linda and the Mockingbirds, 2020 (HBO)
Lisztomania, 1975
Little Women, 1994
Machine Gun Preacher, 2011
Master Of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)
McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971
Modern Problems, 1981 (HBO)
Moonstruck, 1987
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007
Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968
My Favorite Year, 1982
Nathan For You
Night Moves, 1975
Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)
North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)
Now, Voyager, 1942
On the Town, 1949
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1975
Original Sin, 2001 Unrated Version (HBO)
Outbreak, 1995
Pecado Original (AKA Original Sin), 2018 (HBO)
Porno Para Principiantes (Porno For Newbies), 2018 (HBO)
Protocol, 1984
Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)
Reno 911!
Room for One More, 1952
Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)
Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)
Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
Snakes on a Plane, 2006
Speedway, 1968
Splendor in the Grass, 1961
Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye, 1985]
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, 2003
Terminator Salvation, 2009
The Assignment, 2016
The Bachelor and the Bobby Soxer, 1947
The Blair Witch Project, 1999
The Charge of the Light Brigade, 1968
The Cincinnati Kid, 1965
The Command, 2018
The Confirmation, 2016
The Da Vinci Code, 2006
The Dark Half, 1993
The Devil’s Reject, 2005
The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985
The Final Cut, 2004
The Great American Pastime, 1956
The Hunger, 1983
The Legend of the Zorro, 2005
The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)
The Mystery of the Wax Museum, 1933
The Notebook, 2004
The Pact, 2012 (HBO)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012
The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946
The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981
The Public Enemy, 1931
The Purge, 2013 (HBO)
The Replacements, 2000
The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)
The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1973
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, 2008
The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)
The Switch, 2010
The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009
The Wolverine, 2013
Thelma & Louise, 1991
This is Elvis, 1981
Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)
Una Semana, 2017 (HBO)
Viva Las Vegas, 1964
W.E., 2011 (HBO)
War, 2007
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?,1991
William Faulkner’s The Long, Hot Summer, 1958
Woodstock: The Director’s Cut, 1994
Zoo Animals, 2018 (HBO)