HBO and Max New Releases: June 2025

HBO original The Gilded Age returns for a third season on June 22. This series tells a fictionalized story set during America’s Gilded Age. A time of rapidly increasing prosperity and industry, for those lucky enough to capitalize on it. New York City’s social scene is forced to adapt as people with old money (inherited wealth) and those with new money (wealth from rising industries) clash. Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Taissa Farmiga, Cynthia Nixon, and more star in this compelling drama.

Fans of The Hunger Games series will be happy to find all four movies in the series on Max from the first of the month. If you need a break from Sunrise on the Reaping theories or simply want to revisit the story that started it all, Max is the place to be.

A Minecraft Movie will also be available to stream on Max this month, though the date has yet to be revealed by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Here’s everything coming to HBO and Max in June.