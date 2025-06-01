HBO and Max New Releases: June 2025
Season 3 of The Gilded Age and A Minecraft Movie are among HBO and Max's many exciting new releases this June
HBO original The Gilded Age returns for a third season on June 22. This series tells a fictionalized story set during America’s Gilded Age. A time of rapidly increasing prosperity and industry, for those lucky enough to capitalize on it. New York City’s social scene is forced to adapt as people with old money (inherited wealth) and those with new money (wealth from rising industries) clash. Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Taissa Farmiga, Cynthia Nixon, and more star in this compelling drama.
Fans of The Hunger Games series will be happy to find all four movies in the series on Max from the first of the month. If you need a break from Sunrise on the Reaping theories or simply want to revisit the story that started it all, Max is the place to be.
A Minecraft Movie will also be available to stream on Max this month, though the date has yet to be revealed by Warner Bros. Discovery.
HBO and Max New Releases – June 2025
June 1
A Hologram for the King (2016)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Perfect Getaway (2009)
Backtrack (2016)
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (2022)
Black Patch (1957)
Blues in the Night (1941)
Casino (1995)
Fight Club (1999)
Gentleman Jim (1942)
Hellboy (2004)
I Am Not Your Negro (2017)
Igor (2008)
Illegal (1955)
In the Good Old Summertime (1949)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Kid Glove Killer (1942)
Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)
My Scientology Movie (2017)
Numbered Men (1930)
One Foot in Heaven (1941)
Parasite (2019)
Presenting Lily Mars (1943)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Public Enemies (2009)
Reign of the Supermen (2019)
Serenade (1956)
Silver River (1948)
Spaceballs (1987)
Split (2017)
Strike Up the Band (1940)
Summer Stock (1950)
Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)
Superman: Red Son (2020)
Superman: Unbound (2013)
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)
Thank Your Lucky Stars (1943)
The Death of Superman (2018)
The Fighting 69th (1940)
The Harvey Girls (1946)
The Hunger Games (2012)
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)
The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)
The Match King (1932)
The Mayor of Hell (1933)
The Mortician (HBO Original)
The Nitwits (1935)
The Prince and the Pauper (1937)
The Sea Chase (1955)
The Sea Hawk (1940)
The Sunlit Night (2019)
The Verdict (1946)
They Made Me a Criminal (1939)
This Side of the Law (1950)
Three Faces East (1930)
Three Strangers (1946)
Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
Wagons West (1952)
Words and Music (1948)
You’ll Find Out (1940)
Ziegfeld Follies (1946)
June 2
BBQ Brawl, Season 6 (Food Network)
June 3
Bullet Train (2022)
Ugliest House in America, Season 6 (HGTV)
June 4
1000-lb Roomies, Season 1 (TLC)
Fatal Destination, Season 1 (ID)
June 5
Bea’s Block, Season 1C (Max Original)
Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose, Season 1 (Max Original)
June 6
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 201 (HGTV)
Parthenope (A24)
June 10
Virgins, Season 1 (TLC)
June 11
Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 38 (Food Network)
June 12
Bitchin’ Rides, Season 11
Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Superheroic Night (Discovery International)
June 13
Cleaner (2025)
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 240 (HGTV)
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)
Super Sara (Max Original)
Toad & Friends, Season 1B
June 16
Hero Ball, Season 3B
June 17
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Animal Pharm (CNN Originals, 2025)
Super Mega Cakes, Season 1 (Food Network)
June 19
Expedition Unknown, Season 15 (Discovery)
Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 5 (Discovery)
June 20
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 241 (HGTV)
Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
Now or Never: FC Montfermeil (Max Original)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9B (Cartoon Network)
June 21
The Kitchen, Season 38 (Food Network)
The Never Ever Mets, Season 2 (OWN)
June 22
The Gilded Age, Season 3 (HBO Original)
June 23
Match Me Abroad, Season 2 (TLC)
June 24
Enigma (HBO Original)
Mean Girl Murders, Season 3 (ID)
The Invitation (2022)
June 25
Rehab Addict, Season 10 (HGTV)
June 27
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 242 (HGTV)
My Mom Jayne (HBO Original)
Pati, Seasons 1&2 (Max Original)
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2025)
June 29
#Somebody’s Son, Season 1 (OWN)
Family or Fiancé, Season 4 (OWN)
June 30
90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 11 (TLC)
Truck U, Season 21