Ryan Coogler’s Sinners arrives on Max July 4, just in time for the holiday weekend. This vampiric horror movie set in 1930s Mississippi has been making waves, so whether you missed out on its theatrical run or simply want to relive the thrills and impeccable performances by Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, and the rest of the cast, Max has you covered.

Another recent horror film coming to Max this month is A24’s Death of a Unicorn (July 25). Starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, this dark comedy-horror follows a father and daughter (Rudd and Ortega, respectively) who accidentally hit and kill a unicorn on their way to a weekend retreat. A bloody fight for survival ensues as they realize this unicorn wasn’t alone, and its family wants revenge.

Here’s everything coming to HBO and Max in July.

HBO and Max New Releases – July 2025

July 1

Annabelle (2014)

Better off Dead…

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me

Canyon River

Carol

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 61 (FOOD Network)

Cunningham

Dames

Dances With Wolves

Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut

Film Geek

Get Out

Get Shorty (1995)

In Time

Insidious

Jewel Robbery

Jimmy the Gent

Lady Killer

Lawyer Man

Life as We Know It

Love & Other Drugs

Love Crazy

Moana with Sound (1926)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation

Napoleon Dynamite

One Way Passage

Other Men’s Women

Picture Snatcher

Private Detective 62

Red Dawn (1984)

Shadow of the Thin Man

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Showgirls

Sinner’s Holiday

Smart Money

Snatched (2017)

Song of the Thin Man

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Taxi! (1932)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Big Lebowski

The Brink (2019)

The Great Wall

The Kennel Murder Case

The Key

The Last House on the Left

The Meg

The Public Enemy

The Road to Singapore (1931)

The St. Louis Kid

The Strawberry Blonde

The Thin Man Goes Home

The Three Stooges

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Torrid Zone

Two O’Clock Courage

Tyrel

Valentine’s Day

Valley of the Sun (1942)

What’s Your Number?

What’s Your Number? Ex-tended Edition

Winner Take All (1932)

Woman at War