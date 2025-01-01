HBO and Max New Releases: January 2025

The hit adult animated series Harley Quinn is returning for its fifth season on Max this January. This time, Harley, Ivy, and the crew are taking their hilarious shenanigans to Metropolis, where they start to uncover looming threats from Lex Luthor and his sister Lena, as well as Brainiac.

There’s also a new medical drama coming to Max this month – The Pitt. Starring Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby, this series is set to follow a day in the life of this chief attendant in the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital emergency room. Each of this season’s 15 episodes represents an hour of Dr. Robby’s 15 hour shift, almost like if the shows 24 and ER had a baby.

The final season of the CW show Superman & Lois also arrives on Max at the beginning of the month, if you’re looking to catch up!

As far as movies go, A24 films The Front Room, Look Into My Eyes, and A Different Man all land on Max this month. The Uncharted movie adaptation starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg is also joining the Max library this month, as well as movies like It Follows, Crazy Rich Asians, and Mad Max.