Curb Your Enthusiasm returns to Max this month in what’s being called the show’s final season (for now). If you’re not ready for the Larry David-centric comedy series to end, you can binge all eleven of the show’s previous seasons on Max right now before hitting the new episodes.

Tokyo Vice will also be back in February for season 2. Stars Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Show Kasamatsu, and Ayumi Ito are joined by Kubozuka and Miki Maya this time around, as Jake Adelstein feels the danger closing in on him. Max also welcomes you to the premiere of the highly acclaimed (and highly depraved) Dicks: The Musical this month, as a couple of self-obsessed businessmen discover they’re identical twins and decided to bring their divorced parents back together.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and Max this month…

HBO and Max New Releases – February 2024

February 1