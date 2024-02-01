HBO and Max New Releases: February 2024
Take a look ahead at everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and Max in February!
Curb Your Enthusiasm returns to Max this month in what’s being called the show’s final season (for now). If you’re not ready for the Larry David-centric comedy series to end, you can binge all eleven of the show’s previous seasons on Max right now before hitting the new episodes.
Tokyo Vice will also be back in February for season 2. Stars Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Show Kasamatsu, and Ayumi Ito are joined by Kubozuka and Miki Maya this time around, as Jake Adelstein feels the danger closing in on him. Max also welcomes you to the premiere of the highly acclaimed (and highly depraved) Dicks: The Musical this month, as a couple of self-obsessed businessmen discover they’re identical twins and decided to bring their divorced parents back together.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and Max this month…
HBO and Max New Releases – February 2024
February 1
- Bad Education (2004)
- Batman vs. Robin (2015)
- Batman: Bad Blood (2016)
- The Bling Ring (2013)
- Brooklyn (2015)
- Chasing Flavor (Max Original)
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
- Citizen Kane (1941)
- A Clockwork Orange (1971)
- Clone High, Season 2 (Max Original)
- Dying of the Light (2014)
- Everest (2015)
- The Family (2013)
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- Full Metal Jacket (1987)
- A Ghost Story (2017)
- Godzilla (1998)
- Godzilla 2000 (1999)
- Gorky Park (1983)
- The Lego Movie (2014)
- Leviathan (1989)
- Life as We Know It (2010)
- Menashe (2017)
- Midsommar (2019)
- Miss Sharon Jones! (2016)
- Mona Lisa Smile (2003)
- Music From Another Room (1998)
- My Sister’s Keeper (2009)
- The Notebook (2004)
- Only The Strong (1993)
- The Peanuts Movie (2015)
- Rolling Along: Bill Bradley (2024)
- Save Yourselves! (2020)
- Se7en (1995)
- Sex and the City (Movie) (2008)
- Shorts (2009)
- Son of Batman (2014)
- Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)
- Stone (2010)
- The Trust (2016)
- Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)
- Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)
- Up In the Air (2009)
- The Visit (2015)
- Wedding Crashers (2005)
February 2
- Care Bears: The Quest for the Rainbow Stone
- Dicks: The Musical (2023) (A24)
- Serving the Hamptons, Season 2
February 3
- Puppy Bowl Presents: 20 Years of Puppies (Animal Planet)
- The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
February 4
- Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (HBO Original)
- The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
February 5
- Homestead Rescue, Season 11 (Discovery Channel)
February 6
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Miracle on the Hudson (CNN Original)
February 7
- The Deep Three
- Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)
February 8
- They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Max Original)
- Tokyo Vice, Season 2 (Max Original)
February 10
- The Accidental Influencer (Max Original)
- Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
- Race for the White House (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
February 11
- Ninja Kamui (Adult Swim)
- Puppy Bowl XX Pregame Show (Animal Planet)
- Puppy Bowl XX (Animal Planet)
- Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
February 12
- Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, Season 2B (HGTV)
February 13
- Trial By Fire
February 14
- Big Little Brawlers (Discovery Channel)
February 15
- Bea’s Block (Max Original)
- Bleed For This (2016)
- The Truth About Jim (Max Original)
February 16
- Underdogs United, Season 1
February 17
- Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery Channel)
February 18
- Evil Lives Here, Season 8B (ID)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 11 (HBO Original)
- Naked and Afraid, Season 17 (Discovery Channel)
- Tournament of Champions, Season 5 (Food Network)
February 20
- Little People Big World, Season 16 (TLC)
- Renovation Aloha (HGTV)
February 22
- Jellystone, Season 3A (Max Original)
- San Andreas (2015)
February 23
- Machete Kills (2014)
February 26
- The Man Who Played with Fire
February 27
- God Save Texas: Hometown Prison (HBO Original)
- God Save Texas: The Price of Oil (HBO Original)
- God Save Texas: La Frontera (HBO Original)
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Yachts and the Super Rich (CNN Original)
February 29
- Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 3 (ID)
- Vlad & Niki, Season 2D
Leaving HBO and Max – February 2024
February 1
- Tacoma FD, Seasons 1-3
February 6
- Edge of Tomorrow (2014)
- We Bare Bears: The Movie (2020)
February 7
- The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti (2019) (HBO Original)
February 10
- Central Intelligence (2016)
February 15
- Bullet To The Head (2013)
February 17
- Ben 10 (2017), Season 4B
February 18
- Chasing Greatness: Coach K X Lebron (2023)
- It’s A Hard Truth, Ain’t It (HBO Original) (2018)
February 22
- Paris Can Wait (2017)
February 25
- A Tiny Audience (HBO Original)
February 29
- 42 (2013)
- Act of Valor (2012)
- Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero (1998)
- Batman: Gotham Knight (2008)
- Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman (2003)
- Be Kind, Rewind (2008)
- Blindspotting (2018)
- The Blue Lagoon (1980)
- Bulletproof Monk (2003)
- Dc Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return Of Black Adam
- Drive My Car (2021)
- Exodus: Gods And Kings (2014)
- Exorcist, The (1973)
- Fire In The Sky (1993)
- Freedom Fighters: The Ray (2018)
- Georgia Rule (2007)
- Ghost And The Darkness, The (1996)
- Green Lantern: Emerald Knights (2011)
- Green Lantern: First Flight (2009)
- Heartburn (1986)
- I Love You, Man (2009)
- JLA Adventures: Trapped In Time (2014)
- Juice (1992)
- Just Like Heaven (2005)
- Knocked Up (2007)
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash (2018)
- Little Black Book (2004)
- Lucy (2014)
- Milk (2008)
- The Missing (2003)
- Mommie Dearest (1981)
- Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997)
- Natural Born Killers (1994)
- Night at the Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014)
- Out of the Furnace (2013)
- Sabrina (1995)
- Speed Racer (2008)
- Superman vs. The Elite (2012)
- Superman: Brainiac Attacks (2006)
- Superman: Doomsday (2007)
- Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)
- Wonder Woman (Animated) (2009)