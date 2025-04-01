HBO and Max New Releases: April 2025

One of HBO’s hottest series, The Last of Us, returns for a second season on April 13. Based on the video game series of the same name, this show is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a zombie-like fungal infection has wiped out a lot of the population and forever changed the world as we know it. Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever, Gabriel Luna, and Isabela Merced are among the cast members you can expect to see this season.

Max original Hacks is returning for a fourth season starting April 10. Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava’s (Hannah Einbinder) relationship is the rockiest it’s ever been after Ava blackmailed Deborah to get the head writer position she believes she deserved. Now the two must work together to make Deborah’s late night show as successful as it can be, despite how much they might hate each other.

If you’ve been wanting to catch up on the latest A24 movies, Y2K (April 4) and Babygirl (April 25) both arrive on Max this month.

Here’s everything coming to HBO and Max in April.