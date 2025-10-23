Please Let Guillermo del Toro Make Phantom of the Opera

Guillermo del Toro’s forthcoming Netflix film, Frankenstein, has been a passion project for the director for many years. He’s been talking about making a Frankenstein movie since at least 2007, and basically thanked Mary Shelley for existing during his 2018 BAFTA acceptance speech for Best Director. This fact probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone who’s seen the way his films consistently explore questions of monstrousness, agency, and what it means to be human. But now that he’s achieved his lifelong dream — and that film is already piling up Oscar buzz — what could possibly be next for him?

Maybe adapting another famous tale of a tortured and monstrous villain: The Phantom of the Opera, a character that has historically often been compared to Frankenstein’s monster. Though most people are likely familiar with the story of the infamous Opera Ghost thanks to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s blockbuster musical adaptation, the character initially hails from a Gothic horror novel by French author Gaston Leroux.

“The Phantom of the Opera, because it’s such a classic tale, but I would do it differently,” del Toro told Inverse when asked which misunderstood villain he’d like to take on next. “I have a couple of ideas, but for now, I’m going into crime and stop-motion.”

No shade to whatever del Toro’s (undoubtedly brilliant) ideas about crime and stop-motion happen to be, but Phantom is a project he absolutely needs to take on. It’s perfect for him. A horror-tinged mystery about a wealthy weirdo with a skull-like face who lives beneath the Paris Opera House, who voice tutors and then becomes obsessed with a young singer, basically every aspect of this story screams for a del Toro treatment. Bonus: Leroux’s book is much more disturbing (and properly Gothic) than the musical it spawned.