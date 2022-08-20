Game of Thrones: the Frustrating Questions Left Unanswered by the Season 8 Finale 

Who Was the Voice That Called Out to Varys from the Flames?

When the Red Priestess Kinvara meets with Tyrion and Varys in Season 6 episode ‘The Door‘, she says to Varys, “do you remember what you heard that night, when the sorcerer tossed your parts in the fire? You heard a voice call out from the flames, do you remember? Should I tell you what the voice said? Should I tell you the name of the one who spoke?” And then she doesn’t, and we never find out. Varys forgets everything he ever knew about spying, reveals that he’s about to commit treason, and is executed, in one of the most disappointing character endings in the whole series.

Who Was the Night King?

In the TV show version of this story we saw, in one of Bran’s visions, that during a war with the First Men, the Children of the Forest killed a man and turned him into the Night King, thus giving birth to the White Walkers. There had been years of fan speculation about who the Night King actually was, primarily based on the books, where he has a completely different back-story (was he King Brandon Stark? Was he a time-travelling Bran Stark?). In the end, though, the TV version was just some dude.

Why Could Bran “Never be the Lord of Anything”?

In Season 7, Bran clearly told Sansa “I can never be Lord of anything” when she brought up the fact that he is now the rightful Lord of Winterfell. And yet in the series finale, when Tyrion nominates Bran to be King of the Seven/Six Kingdoms, he says, “Why do you think I came all this way?”

This is really more a plot hole resulting from the rushed ending than anything else, but just what was going with Bran in those last two seasons? We know he was no longer really Bran Stark, but the Three-Eyed Raven – OK, fine. Was he lying when he told Sansa that meant he could never rule politically? Was he just saying what he knew he needed to say in order to get the outcome he wanted? Or did things change when Arya managed to kill the Night King? Was the whole series manipulated by the Three-Eyed Raven so he could take power for himself? Was Bran secretly ambitious all along? And when the Three-Eyed Raven said Bran would fly, did he just mean warging into ravens rather than the more exciting dragon-riding possibility? The questions about Bran, the Three-Eyed Raven, and everything going on with both of them just go on and on.

What happened to the Dothraki / Daario and Meereen / Meera and Howland Reed?

All three of these are basically unfinished storylines. Daario was dumped by Daenerys and abandoned in Meereen at the end of Season 6 and never seen or mentioned again, the Dothraki were apparently mostly wiped out in the Battle of Winterfell, though a few of them turned up again at King’s Landing, and Meera left partway through Season 7 to protect her family, while Howland Reed was only ever seen in flashback (unless he’s one of the nameless lords in the climactic trial/monarchical election in the Dragonpit). Were there any Dothraki survivors at all by the time King’s Landing had been destroyed? Did slavery come back to Meereen or did Daario manage to keep on top of it? Did the Reeds survive the war? No one knows.

Who is the new Prince of Dorne?

The changes to the plot involving Dorne in Season 5 were some of the most notorious and poorly received changes to the books, which was a shame, since Oberyn Martell’s story in Season 4 had been done so well. But no one was really mollified when the Prince of Dorne, Doran Martell, was abruptly killed off at the beginning of Season 6 (a total waste of Alexander Siddig) and the whole storyline was wrapped up with Ellaria Sand’s torture and presumed eventual death at the beginning of Season 7.