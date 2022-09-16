Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Ending Explained: The Realm of Darkness, Blood Witches and the Portal
With major spoilers, we break down the significance of the season 2 finale for Fate: The Winx Saga's lore and for the future.
Warning: contains spoilers for the Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 finale.
Everything is different in season two of Fate: The Winx Saga, but what remains the same is Bloom’s search for answers about who she is. Things have changed for the worse at Alfea. After Ms. Dowling’s “disappearance,” former headmistress Rosalind returns to run the school like a military boot camp. Meanwhile, scrapers are unleashed by Blood Witches to steal magic from fairies. While Alfea adapts to its new reality, Bloom and her friends look for ways to restore the Alfea they love, and stop the new threat.
This season, the Suitemates find friendship, love, and themselves. Aisha has her first boyfriend, first kiss, and first heartbreak with a Specialist named Gray, who turns out to be the enemy. Terra gets over her unrequited crush on Dane, and realizes she goes after unattainable boys because she actually liked girls. Musa uses her powers carelessly, resulting in her boyfriend Sam leaving Alfea. When a scraper takes her power, somewhat to her satisfaction, she focuses on fight training with Riven and the specialists. Stella is painfully restricted from using her power, and tries to scheme and maneuver around Rosalind, while also growing her friendship with Beatrix. Flora transfers to Alfea to be there for her coustin, Terra, and quickly becomes an integral part of the Winx Club.
Bloom’s Search For Answers
Ever since Bloom discovered she was a fairy, she’s been trying to learn who she is and where she comes from. Last season, she released Rosalind in part to learn the truth of her past. What she learned – that she was found in Aster Dell, and placed in the first world as a changeling – was only part of the story. This season, she continues her search for answers, and gets close to Rosalind in the process. When Rosalind proves to be a villain – admitting to killing Ms. Dowling, and attempting to freeze Bloom and control the Dragon Flame herself – Bloom kills her. Queen Luna takes the opportunity of Rosalind’s death to blame Blood Witches and declare war.
When Bloom discovered Sebastian was from Aster Dell, she hoped to learn more about herself and his plans by negotiating with him. In their final confrontation, he offers up details about her past to entice her to give up the Dragon Flame willingly. He tells her that her mother used the Dragon Flame to win wars, but eventually lost control and killed thousands – something Bloom is afraid will happen to her. He tells her that when she was born a thousand years ago, she was put into stasis and her mother locked herself away in the Realm of Darkness. The Dragon Flame hadn’t been seen in a thousand years because Bloom was in stasis for a thousand years.
Revenge For Aster Dell
Last season we learned that Rosalind caused the destruction of Aster Dell, the Blood Witch settlement where both Bloom and Beatrix were found. Downling, Silva, and Harvey helped Rosalind raze the town, under the false pretense that human inhabitants had fled, and Burned Ones were all that remained. Many innocent witches were killed, and Sebastian planned to avenge them.
Sebastian was a specialist at Alfea – alongside Silva and Andres – and secretly a Blood Witch from Aster Dell. He releases scrapers – ancient critters that violently attach themselves to fairies and drain them of their magic – to steal power and make himself strong enough to open a portal to the Realm of Darkness. There he hopes to find a shadow being who he believes can bring people back from the dead. Sebastian tries to take the Dragon Flame from Bloom so she can’t use it to stop him or to close the portal.
Deception. Disgrace. Redemption?
Beatrix, like Bloom, was found at Aster Dell. And she too wants to know who she is and where she comes from. She spends the majority of the season aligning herself adjacent to powerful people, especially after she loses her magic, and her adoptive father Andreas. When it’s clear she won’t get what she wants from Rosalind or Alfea, she turns on the school. In exchange for her powers being returned and information about her birth family, she gives Sebastian and the Blood Witches unencumbered access to the grounds. Sebastian uses scrapers to drain all the fairies, while Blood Witches control the specialists, forcing them to fight their own.
Beatrix doesn’t just walk away, though. She doesn’t snitch on Musa who she finds hiding. She also uncovers Sebastian’s plan and shares it with Stella and the Suitemates. When Sebastian uses Sky as leverage to get the Dragon Flame out of Bloom, Beatrix stops his heart, which distracts her, effectively disrupting the plan and halting the transfer of the Dragon Flame from Bloom to Sebastian. Sebastian flings Beatrix against a wall, which kills her instantly.
Magical Girl Realness
In the season one finale, Bloom tapped into old magic that had been lost to fairies, and transformed – flying and sprouting fiery wings. In the final confrontation with Sebastian this season, Bloom is joined by Terra, Stella, and Aisha who all have magical girl transformations alongside her, complete with elemental wings of their own – but sans full outfit changes, like their animated counterparts. With their combined power, they make light work of Sebastian, killing the Blood Witch, and returning power to all the fairies his scrapers drained.
Musa and Flora aren’t slouches though. While Musa is without her magic powers, she uses her specialist training to join the fight, and keep the cursed specialists occupied while her Suitemates go after Sebastian. And Flora creates a poison to dose herself with, attracts all the scrapers to her, and lets them drain her so they are poisoned too. All of the girls put up a strong fight in the battle against the Blood Witches!
The End… Or Is It?
Bloom realizes the portal was opened, and knows it can only be closed from the other side. She writes letters to her loved ones, says goodby to Sky, and goes to the Realm of Darkness. She searches for and finds a place that she’s seen in visions. She finds a woman inside who she believes is her mom. Perhaps she will finally get answers.
Bloom and Beatrix stories run parallel in a lot of ways. Both are fairies who were found among Blood Witches in Aster Dell. Both want to know who they are and where they come from. And both have made selfish or dangerous decisions to get answers. They are two sides of the same coin. Beatrix is an antagonist more often than not, but she’s been instrumental to Bloom and the Suitemates, and they choose to believe the best in her when she dies.
Stella lays a flower at Beatrix’s grave, and it begins to wilt as a shadow figure appears. Sebastian wanted to resurrect the people of Aster Dell with a shadow from the Realm of Darkness. And Ms. Dowling’s preserved soul was revived by drawing life-force from nearby plants. These things taken together probably mean we haven’t seen the last of Beatrix.
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 is available to stream now on Netflix.