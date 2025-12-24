Fallout Showrunner Explains That Out-of-This-World Easter Egg

Yes, Fallout season 2 episode 2 contains an alien in a fridge. The frozen extraterrestrial is uncovered when the Brotherhood of Steel explores their newly claimed base of operations at the highly secretive U.S. Air Force facility Area 51.

“Holy shit,” a Brotherhood member who makes the discovery exclaims. But then he makes clear his excitement isn’t over the alien. “A real fucking ice box!”

The Brotherhood’s muted reaction is due to the fact that aliens really aren’t that big a deal in the Fallout universe. Any player of the games could tell you that playthroughs are dotted with extraterrestrial Easter eggs including crashed UFOs, alien skeletons, and plasma weaponry. With the release of Fallout 3 DLC Mothership Zeta in 2009, the little grey men became an official part of the canon. For Fallout co-showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet, the brief alien moment served as a fun nod for longtime players.

“We just wanted to tease it, that’s all! This season, you know, spoiler alert: not a ton of aliens. But [co-showrunner Graham Wagner] and I were always laughing and talking about the fact that aliens are such a big part of the game (well, not a huge part of the game but they’re in the game). I’ve talked to [Fallout czar Todd Howard] about it as well. I find it so intriguing that alien life was discovered pre-war and that’s part of this massive universe. I’m hoping at some point we can do more with it,” she says.

Though the official introduction of aliens into the Fallout TV universe operates as a wink to players and quick one-off joke, it also serves as a reminder of just how much lore the show’s writers get to play with. And, according to Robertson-Dworet, they’re not anywhere close to running out of new elements.

“Oh my God, there’s so much left,” she says. “That’s the crazy thing about the Fallout universe is that it feels like we’ve barely scratched the surface. We’re two seasons in and there are so many things left from game canon that we would really like to dive into deeper, you know. You can do hundreds of hours of gameplay if you want and we have eight hours to tell our story. We’re already talking about which creatures we’re excited to bring in.”