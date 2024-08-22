Evil Season 4 Ending Explained: What’s With The 60, The Vatican, and Kristen’s Baby?

David learns the Friends of the Vatican plan to take on the 60 Demonic Houses, and at least one of his former colleagues is in danger. Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) may have known all this before the episode was scripted, but here’s why things turn out as they do.

What Was The 60’s Plan

When Father Giovanni De Vita (Denis O’Hare), a high-level agent of The Entity, which is kind of like The Catholic Church’s CIA, first tells David about the coming visitation, he says: “The 60 have never been gathered in one place, and it will never happen again in our lifetime.” The Entity’s early intelligence says their “meeting involves a black mass, and sacrificing a young woman, so we have to stop it.” Of course, the first part of The 60’s plan is a ruse to draw The Entity into an offensive position, and eliminate them. Father Acosta is able to save Father Giovanni, but the upper echelon of the preeminent Holy Roman force is decimated at the faux ritual held in the desanctified church.

The 60 were introduced in season 1’s “Vatican III.” The assessors came across a mysterious codex, which had been hidden by the church for centuries. The ancient manuscript highlights an arrangement of 60 symbols, called sigils. Each sigil represents a different demonic house. The Entity believed The 60 were gathering for a ritual, but there is no reason for them to gather, physically, in one space. The meeting is to be held on a Zoom-like platform. The new technology also allows The 60 to utilize new mind science, as Ben explains. There are 60 families, and 60 regions of the brain connected to the thalamus, which relays all sensory and motor signals to the cerebral cortex. The 60 Demonic Families can download perdition from the cloud, and keep it all in its ever-growing family. All of this is possible from the wondrous tech wizards at DF.

What Is the DF/RMS Fertility Connection?

Early in “Fear of the End,” Kristen’s children decide to explore the future with VR headsets. It is bleak, and getting bleaker by the second. Each of the children, and all the assessors experience different nightmare scenarios under the virtual reality, and all of them end with an alarm clicking down to zero. Of course, when the countdown ends, they are treated to an ad to download the full experience for only $7.99 a month from DF. The mysterious corporation with the ridiculous glass ceiling has been the bane of the existence of Kristen, her family, and her teammates. Leland was CEO at one time, but usurped by a lowly employee, Kristen’s mother, Sheryl (Christine Lahti). The corporation has a diversified portfolio.

Leland’s ultimate ascension plans began at RMS Fertility, where Kristen received IVF, and is the center which displaced her unfertilized egg. RMS Fertility is crucial in ensuring the succession of The 60 Demonic Families, and also instrumental in expanding the houses.

DF is introduced in season 3’s “The Demon of Money.” The assessors are called in when shareholders of a company called DF are stalked by what appears to be a demon. Both Ben and his sister buy stock, and encounter the phenomenon. Insider trading isn’t a sin, so Ben sells all the stock to Kristen, who dumps it on someone who has been annoying her. DF has been a significant presence in all of The 60’s maneuvers. Most of its executive roster is made of satanic beings bent on fostering unrest on earth. DF fired Leland after Kristen suggested he had Kristen’s baby baptized. Leland responds with his own Poison Pill, taking full possession of the company, and his powers. Until he is boxed in.