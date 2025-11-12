Elizabeth Olsen Predicts VisionQuest Will Complete WandaVision Trifecta
Can VisionQuest follow the lead set by WandaVision and Agatha All Along? Elizabeth Olsen thinks so.
These days, it’s hard to love Marvel television. Not only has much of it been so substandard or immediately forgettable (remember Ironheart? That happened this year!), but it’s also often blamed for the lack of quality that’s plagued even the mainline MCU movies. Yet, there is one TV series that has avoided all that criticism, the very first Marvel show on Disney+: WandaVision. And even though it seemed like a terrible idea at the time, last year’s WandaVision follow-up Agatha All Along continued the quality of the first series. Now, VisionQuest is coming to complete the trilogy. And as far as WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen is concerned, the third time’s a(nother) charm.
“I didn’t know anything about it until [VisionQuest star Paul Bettany] and I spent time with each other just the other week, and he’s so proud of it,” Olsen said in an interview with Inverse. “It really sounds like a trifecta between Agatha All Along, his show, VisionQuest, and what we made with WandaVision. So, I’m excited to see that.”
More than any of the remaining MCU shows still in production, VisionQuest certainly has a lot in its favor. The series takes its name from a well-liked arc from John Byrne’s run on West Coast Avengers, in which Vision gets dismantled and put back together as a mindless, and now completely white, version of his formally more human self.
But WandaVision fans will note that those plot beats were already covered in the final episodes of their show. And while many would like to see Marvel adapt the excellent Vision miniseries by Tom King and Gabriel Hernandez Walta, in which Vision creates his own idyllic suburban family, a cast that includes James Spader returning as Ultron and Todd Stashwick as fun C-level antagonist Paladin (as well as Diane Morgan, a.k.a. Philomena Cunk, as Paladin’s assistant) doesn’t lend itself to that story.
What, then, will VisionQuest be? Bettany himself has teased a story of self-discovery, one that will have a line as resonate as the one he delivered in WandaVision: “What is grief, if not love persevering?” The series comes from Terry Matalas, who helmed two shows that were much, much better than anyone expected, 12 Monkeys and season three of Star Trek: Picard.
Perhaps the greatest indicator of VisionQuest‘s success is closer to home. WandaVision worked because it totally upended anyone’s expectations for a Marvel series, telling a surprisingly grounded story about loss and sadness through a fun metatetextual romp through television history. Instead of the snarky spinoff it could have been, Agatha All Along managed to both be a structurally inventive and emotionally resonant tale about unexpected community, while also giving us fun easter eggs in the form of Wiccan of the Young Avengers.
So while we can’t really guess what VisionQuest will ultimately be, there’s some reason to believe that Olsen is exactly right. VisionQuest could very well finish off the trilogy and complete a trifecta that justifies the whole MCU TV project. Well, almost justifies it.
VisionQuest will stream on Disney+ in 2026.