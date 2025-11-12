Elizabeth Olsen Predicts VisionQuest Will Complete WandaVision Trifecta

These days, it’s hard to love Marvel television. Not only has much of it been so substandard or immediately forgettable (remember Ironheart? That happened this year!), but it’s also often blamed for the lack of quality that’s plagued even the mainline MCU movies. Yet, there is one TV series that has avoided all that criticism, the very first Marvel show on Disney+: WandaVision. And even though it seemed like a terrible idea at the time, last year’s WandaVision follow-up Agatha All Along continued the quality of the first series. Now, VisionQuest is coming to complete the trilogy. And as far as WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen is concerned, the third time’s a(nother) charm.

“I didn’t know anything about it until [VisionQuest star Paul Bettany] and I spent time with each other just the other week, and he’s so proud of it,” Olsen said in an interview with Inverse. “It really sounds like a trifecta between Agatha All Along, his show, VisionQuest, and what we made with WandaVision. So, I’m excited to see that.”

More than any of the remaining MCU shows still in production, VisionQuest certainly has a lot in its favor. The series takes its name from a well-liked arc from John Byrne’s run on West Coast Avengers, in which Vision gets dismantled and put back together as a mindless, and now completely white, version of his formally more human self.

But WandaVision fans will note that those plot beats were already covered in the final episodes of their show. And while many would like to see Marvel adapt the excellent Vision miniseries by Tom King and Gabriel Hernandez Walta, in which Vision creates his own idyllic suburban family, a cast that includes James Spader returning as Ultron and Todd Stashwick as fun C-level antagonist Paladin (as well as Diane Morgan, a.k.a. Philomena Cunk, as Paladin’s assistant) doesn’t lend itself to that story.