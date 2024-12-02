Dune: Prophecy – Orry Atreides and the History of the Harkonnen Feud

Before the Atreides

Given the venom with which Valya, in both her younger Jessica Barden and older Emily Watson form, pronounces the name, viewers can guess that Vorian Atreides is a controversial figure. It’s his actions that lead to the Harkonnens being relegated to the fuzzy whale trade and to the death of beloved Griffin Harkonnen.

But given Valya’s propensity for lying and exaggeration, viewers are also right to wonder if there’s more to the story. To understand Vorian and his place in the larger story, we must first understand his father Agamemnon. No, not the pity-party-prone king from The Iliad… but also, kind of the pity-party-prone king from The Illiad.

Agamemnon was born Andrew Skorous in the year 1300 BG (about 9,850 years from now). Believing himself to be a descendent of the aforementioned King Agamemnon, Skorous saw himself uniquely fit to give direction to an aimless society. So devoted to the cause was he that he took the name Agamemnon, the first of a group of leaders called Titans, and took control of the Artificial Intelligence networks that ran the world. As the leader of the Twenty Titans, Agamemnon exerted unyielding control over the world. And when he feared he could not complete his work during a human lifetime, Agamemnon put his brain in a mechanical body, becoming a cyborg known as a cymek.

Using the genetic material from his human body, Agamemnon grew 13 sons to carry on his work. All but one failed him and were destroyed. That one who survived? Vorian.

Vorian Atreides, Xavier Harkonnen, and Abulurd Harkonnen

Although Agamemnon resented the arrival of the AI overmind Omnius, he still sided with the machines instead of the humans in the lead up to the Butlerian Jihad. That allegiance made Vorian one of the human trustees in the empire of Omnius, pitting Vorian against his fellow humans. However, Vorian soon fell in love with Serena Butler, an enslaved noblewoman in the house of the machine Erasmus. Between Serena’s hatred of machines and his own investigation into his father’s ideas, Vorian’s sympathies turned toward the humans. By the time Erasmus killed Serena’s child Manion, Vorian was ready to side completely with the humans in the Machine War.

Given his connections to Agamemnon and his initial support for the machines, the humans initially mistrusted Vorian. That was especially true of Serena’s lover Xavier Harkonnen, the father of Manion Butler, murdered by Erasmus. Xavier put Vorian through rigorous examination and even doubted him after Truth-Sayers and doctors declared him free of machine influence.