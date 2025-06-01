Disney+ New Releases: June 2025

There may not be a ton of new releases coming to Disney+ this month, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to be excited about.

The beginning of June sees the return of Phineas and Ferb (June 6) with the first 10 episodes of season 5. This is the first time new episodes have been released since the series ended a decade ago in June 2015, but it’s sure to be an exciting new season for both new and old fans alike as Phineas, Ferb, and their friends once again try to make their summer one to remember. Dr. Doofenshmirtz and his nemesis Perry the Platypus are also set to make their return, so there will definitely be some ‘evil’ hijinks mixed in as well.

A professional recording of Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical is set to hit Disney+ on June 20. This reimagining of the animated movie features twelve new songs and thrilling surprises. Even if you’ve seen the movie a dozen times, you’ve never seen the story quite like this.

To finish out the month, Marvel’s Ironheart premieres on June 24 with the first three episodes. Set after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, this series follows genius inventor and tech prodigy Riri Williams as she returns home to Chicago and becomes caught up with the mysterious and charming Parker Robbins a.k.a. The Hood. Riri may be incredibly gifted, but her skills will be put to the ultimate test when she has to go up against some powerful magic.