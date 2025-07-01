Disney+ New Releases: July 2025

The three-episode season finale of Marvel’s Ironheart is the biggest release on Disney+ this month, premiering on July 1. After being expelled from MIT, genius inventor and tech prodigy Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) struggles to find a way to still use her skills to help people. When she crosses paths with the mysterious vigilante The Hood (Anthony Ramos), she learns that maybe they aren’t so different after all.

For younger Disney+ viewers, ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires premieres on July 11. The fourth movie in the hit musical franchise follows Zed and Addison as their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour. Tensions flare as they find themselves caught up in a rivalry between Daywalkers and Vampires, and the couple must find a way to unite these warring supernatural factions before it’s too late.

In preparation for the new ZOMBIES movie, sing-along versions of the first three films will be available on Disney+ starting July 2.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this July.