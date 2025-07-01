Disney+ New Releases: July 2025
The season finale of Ironheart and ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires are among the exciting new releases on Disney+ this month
The three-episode season finale of Marvel’s Ironheart is the biggest release on Disney+ this month, premiering on July 1. After being expelled from MIT, genius inventor and tech prodigy Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) struggles to find a way to still use her skills to help people. When she crosses paths with the mysterious vigilante The Hood (Anthony Ramos), she learns that maybe they aren’t so different after all.
For younger Disney+ viewers, ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires premieres on July 11. The fourth movie in the hit musical franchise follows Zed and Addison as their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour. Tensions flare as they find themselves caught up in a rivalry between Daywalkers and Vampires, and the couple must find a way to unite these warring supernatural factions before it’s too late.
In preparation for the new ZOMBIES movie, sing-along versions of the first three films will be available on Disney+ starting July 2.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this July.
July 1
Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S6, 12 episodes)
Lost Treasures of Egypt (S5, 10 episodes)
Ironheart (Episodes 4-6 at 6pm PT)
July 2
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S6, 8 episodes)
ZOMBIES (Sing-Along Version)
ZOMBIES 2 (Sing-Along Version)
ZOMBIES 3 (Sing-Along Version)
July 6
Investigation Shark Attack (S1, 6 episodes)
Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator (S1, 2 episodes)
Sharks of the North
Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory
Super Shark Highway (S1, 6 episodes)
July 9
Ancient Aliens: Origins (S1, 12 episodes)
People and Places: Shorts (Premiere)
July 10
Summer Baking Championship (S1, 8 episodes)
Suspicious Minds (Premiere)
July 11
Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story
ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Premiere)
July 17
America’s Funniest Home Videos (S13-15, 67 episodes)
Disneyland Resort P.O.V. Walkthroughs (Premiere)
July 18
Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium
July 22
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Premiere)
July 23
Kiff (Season 2 Premiere)
July 26
BBQ Brawl (S1-2, 14 episodes)
Theme Song Takeover (S4, 6 episodes)
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off (S1, 4 episodes)
July 28
Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (S1, 5 episodes)
July 30
Big City Greens (S4, 10 episodes)
StuGo: Shorts (S1, 6 episodes)
StuGo (Premiere)
July 31
Project Runway (S1-4, 51 episodes)
Project Runway (Season 21, Two-Episode Premiere, Episode 1 at 9pm PT, Episode 2 at 10pm PT)