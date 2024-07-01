Disney+ New Releases: July 2024
The Acolyte continues to be Disney+'s hottest offering this summer, with Descendants: The Rise of Red and new Bluey joining July's highlights.
Star Wars: The Acolyte continues to be the most exciting offering on Disney+ in July, with the season finale airing on July 16 at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT. With the identity of the Stranger revealed and only three episodes left, this show is ramping up speed for what is sure to be an epic finale.
For families, or even the young at heart, Descendants: The Rise of Red arrives on July 12, joined by sing-along versions of the first three Descendants movies for your karaoke viewing pleasure. The first seven of Bluey‘s new minisodes are also dropping on Disney+ July 3.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this June.
July 1
New Library Titles
- SHARKFEST
- Attack of the Red Sea Sharks
- Baby Sharks in the City
- Shark Attack 360 (S1, 8 episodes)
- Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast
- Shark vs. Ross Edgley
- Sharks Gone Viral
- Supersized Sharks
July 2
Disney+ Originals
- The Acolyte – Episode 6 at 6pm PT
July 3
New to Disney+
- Bluey Minisodes – First 7 Minisodes Streaming
July 9
Disney+ Originals
- The Acolyte – Episode 7 at 6pm PT
July 12
New Library Titles
- Disney Descendants (Sing-Along Version)
- Disney Descendants 2 (Sing-Along Version)
- Descendants 3 (Sing-Along Version)
New to Disney+
- Descendants: The Rise of Red
July 15
New Library Titles
- Angels in the Outfield
July 16
Disney+ Originals
- The Acolyte – Episode 8 at 6pm PT
July 17
New Library Titles
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (S27-29, 66 episodes)
- Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)
July 19
New Library Titles
- EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation
July 21
Live on Disney+ – NFL Flag Football Championship
- Boys 15 Under Final (3-4pm PT)
- Girls 18 Under Final (4-5pm PT
July 24
New Library Titles
- Firebuds (S2, 13 episodes)
July 31
New Library Titles
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 6 episodes)