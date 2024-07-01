Disney+ New Releases: July 2024

Star Wars: The Acolyte continues to be the most exciting offering on Disney+ in July, with the season finale airing on July 16 at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT. With the identity of the Stranger revealed and only three episodes left, this show is ramping up speed for what is sure to be an epic finale.

For families, or even the young at heart, Descendants: The Rise of Red arrives on July 12, joined by sing-along versions of the first three Descendants movies for your karaoke viewing pleasure. The first seven of Bluey‘s new minisodes are also dropping on Disney+ July 3.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this June.

July 1

New Library Titles