Disney+ New Releases: August 2024

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 2 is among the highlights of the new releases on Disney+ this August

(L-R): Nubs (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker), Kai Brightstar (voiced by JeCobi Swain), Lys Solay (voiced by Juliet Donenfeld), and Wes Vinik (voiced by Gunnar Sizemore) from "STAR WARS: YOUNG JEDI ADVENTURES (Season 2)
Photo: Lucasfilm

This month is a pretty light one for Disney+ releases, but there are still some exciting offerings for subscribers. Star Wars fans both young and young at heart will want to tune in to the second season of both Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

BTS fans have the premiere of the reality series Are You Sure?! to look forward to in August. This series follows Jimin and Jung Kook during the summer of 2023 as they go on an epic, unforgettable trip before their military enlistment.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this August.

August 2

Disney+ Originals

  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) Season 2 – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

August 7

New Library Titles

  • Grown-ish (S6, 18 episodes)

August 8

New Library Titles

  • SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 6 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

  • Are You Sure?! – Two Episode Premiere

August 14

Disney+ Originals

  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2) – Premiere – Episodes 1-11

August 15

Disney+ Originals

  • Are You Sure?! – Episode 3

August 19

New Library Titles

  • OceanXplorers (S1, 6 episodes)

August 21

New Library Titles

  • Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 4 episodes)
  • Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts)  (S2, 5 episodes)
  • Selenkay (S1, 8 episodes)

August 22

New Library Titles

  • Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (S1, 3 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

  • Are You Sure?! – Episode 4

August 23

New Library Titles

  • Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

August 28

New Library Titles

  • Som E a Silaba, O (S1, 8 episodes)
  • SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

August 29

Disney+ Originals

  • Are You Sure?! – Episode 5
