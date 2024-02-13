Deadwater Fell’s Ending Drops the Thriller Genre to Reveal its Real Point

Having been inside Cush Jumbo’s character Jess’ memories for episode two and Matthew McNulty’s Steve’s in episode three, the finale gave us access to Tom’s. We saw his repeated lies, and his arrogant attempts to win favour and control others’ perception of him (repeating “I was a good husband. I was a good father” so often he must have believed it). We watched his discovery that Kate was about to leave him, his blank-faced preparations, and his actions on the night of the fire. Blessedly, the episode looked away from the girls’ actual murders, characteristically choosing restraint and taste over sensationalism.

The finale stayed on the side of taste and responsibility in its closing minutes. Where another drama might have staged a noisy, high-stakes climax – Tom takes a hostage, say, or finishes the job he started and ends his life – Deadwater Fell allowed him all the attention and respect he deserved, which is to say, none. After Tom’s second arrest, he was forgotten. The drama finished with a movingly understated scene that pointed to a healthier future for Jess, Steve and the boys, and left us with an image of Kate, laughing.

In a world where news headlines can seem to go out of their way to make excuses for the perpetrators of domestic killings, Deadwater Fell’s closing tribute to its victim is no small thing. Nor is its commitment to the idea that Tom’s actions weren’t provoked by, or the fault of anybody but himself. There was no reason for the murders apart from: Tom, he was the reason. He wasn’t traumatised by an abusive childhood, or pushed to unreasonable extremes, even though he tried to make both cases, he was – as Jess told him – banal.

If there was a hero in the finale, it was Jess. She stood up to Tom, crucially giving Carol the resolve to do the same, and made Steve realise that he needed to open up about his feelings for his own sake and that of his boys. Taking Tom to task, mothering Steve and gently insisting that six-year-old Lewis needed to talk about his grief, Jess was part-saint, part-superhero – her superpower being the ability to always have the right emotional instinct. Glowing with innate nobility (or is that just Cush Jumbo’s cleansing routine?), Jess might have been too perfect to swallow had writer Daisy Coulam not given her a bit of complication early on in her infidelity.

The characters around Jess were far from perfect, but faultlessly cast. Steve, lost to anger and funnelling his distress only through outbursts, was vividly played by Matthew McNulty. Maureen Beattie as Carol, living with her guilt about having lied to protect Tom from the start, was totally convincing.

David Tennant was, like Kate’s Anna Madeley, reliably excellent. If there’s a criticism of this tight four-parter, it’s that we didn’t see enough of her. The drawback to the thriller format used to tell this story is that the requirements of the mystery robbed us of any real access to Kate’s inner life.