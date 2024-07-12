Critical Role: Downfall – New Clues Reveal the Gods Involved with Aeor’s Fall

This article contains spoilers for the first episode of Critical Role: Downfall.

The fall of the ancient Exandrian city of Aeor has long been one of Critical Role’s biggest mysteries. A society from the Age of Arcanum that sought to destroy the Gods, and almost succeeded before the Gods themselves struck the floating city from the sky, condemning its wreckage to the icy wastes of Eiselcross. Now, as a sort of side quest in the Bells Hells campaign, we finally get to see a glimpse of how Aeor fell in the three-part series Critical Role: Downfall.

Helmed by Game Master Brennan Lee Mulligan in place of Matthew Mercer, the cast in this story are not playing the mere mortals of Aeor who sought to become more powerful than the divine, but rather the divine themselves in avatar form sneaking aboard the floating city to stop them. Who exactly their characters represent is never explicitly said in the episode, but it wasn’t hard for fans to hazard their best guesses as these beings were introduced and the episode progressed.

As with any other Critical Role project, with new characters comes new character art. While many of these characters may look more unassuming than their Godly counterparts on the surface, the binary code located at the bottom of each card designed by Jordyn Torrence helped fans make the connections on which God each character represents.