Celebrate The Holiday Season With Wattpad WEBTOON’s Biggest Hits
Wattpad WEBTOON is a leading name in digital webcomic storytelling, but there are some extra special stories for anime and manga fans to explore
This article is sponsored by WEBTOON. Gift your favorite WEBTOON stories IN PRINT this holiday season!
There are more content platforms and storytelling venues than ever before, and we’ve been loving seeing so many awesome stories from these enter the mainstream. Anime and manga fans have found equal enjoyment in webcomics, and WEBTOON, with its over 85 million users, is the webcomics hub. It’s become home to some of the most exciting new voices in comics. Several of WEBTOON’s biggest series, like Tower of God and Noblesse, have received anime adaptations. And now you can bring many of these series home in graphic novel format from WEBTOON Unscrolled. Here are a few recommendations for holiday gift giving and beyond!
Freaking Romance by Snailords
It’s never easy to break out on your own – especially when you discover that your new apartment is haunted by a handsome spectral stranger! Freaking Romance follows Zylith, a headstrong would-be artist who is excited to embrace life as an independent adult and find romance. Things become complicated when she chooses to open her heart to Zelan, a spirit from another dimension. In Freaking Romance, life and love’s obstacles transcend reality.
Freaking Romance Volume 2 coming June 4, 2024!
The God of High School by Yongje Park
The God of High School leans into the successful action trope of a giant fighting competition. Prepare for non-stop combat! Jin Mori is our hero, a humble high school student and Taekwondo specialist who enters “The God of High School” tournament, which promises the winner anything they want. High school students from across South Korea compete with eclectic martial arts styles to not only determine who’s the best, but to gain the attention of literal Gods. Jin Mori and his friends all represent noble causes and tragic backstories, but only one of them can win this competition and achieve the impossible. The God of High School is a global sensation, with over 8 billion reads on WEBTOON and a hit anime series on Crunchyroll.
The God of High School Volume 2 coming March 5, 2024!
Boyfriends. by refrainbow
Some webcomics hook readers through fantastical stories that provide genre-heavy escapism. However, there are also series like refrainbow’s Boyfriends. that find success in the earnest, authentic romantic misadventures that consume its main characters. Boyfriends. transports its audience to that awkward coming-of-age period in college, where introverts come out of their shells and figure out who they really are. In Boyfriends., four college students (who are simply reduced to Nerd, Goth, Prep, and Jock) decide to better learn about themselves and each other by entering into a polyamorous relationship. Their slice-of-life antics may be built upon broad stereotypes, but Boyfriends. will surprise readers with its many emotional twists and turns.
Boyfriends. Volume 2 coming April 23, 2024!
Lumine by Emma Krogell
Lumine is set in a magical world where humans, witches, and werewolves coexist. However, rather than celebrate each other’s differences, Lumine presents a harsh society that’s eager to chastise over cherish. The titular character is a young weredog who finds himself pulled between extremes as he searches for purpose in a world that despises him. Lumine’s life forever changes after he meets Kody, a young male witch with a huge heart. A complicated love triangle plays out that’s dense in both heartbreak and acceptance, and rich feelings that can’t just be fixed with magical spells.
Lumine Volume 2 coming August 27, 2024!