Celebrate The Holiday Season With Wattpad WEBTOON’s Biggest Hits

There are more content platforms and storytelling venues than ever before, and we’ve been loving seeing so many awesome stories from these enter the mainstream. Anime and manga fans have found equal enjoyment in webcomics, and WEBTOON, with its over 85 million users, is the webcomics hub. It’s become home to some of the most exciting new voices in comics. Several of WEBTOON’s biggest series, like Tower of God and Noblesse, have received anime adaptations. And now you can bring many of these series home in graphic novel format from WEBTOON Unscrolled. Here are a few recommendations for holiday gift giving and beyond!

Freaking Romance by Snailords

It’s never easy to break out on your own – especially when you discover that your new apartment is haunted by a handsome spectral stranger! Freaking Romance follows Zylith, a headstrong would-be artist who is excited to embrace life as an independent adult and find romance. Things become complicated when she chooses to open her heart to Zelan, a spirit from another dimension. In Freaking Romance, life and love’s obstacles transcend reality.