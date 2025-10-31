Breaking Bad Creator Doesn’t Want Walter White to Be His Legacy

Walter White is the one who knocks. The meek science teacher turned notorious drug lord Heisenberg remains one of the most iconic figures in television history. But if you’re Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, you don’t necessarily want Walter to be the most important person of your life.

At least, that’s the sentiment that Gilligan expressed to Hollywood Reporter. “As much as I love Walter White and as proud as I am of Breaking Bad—and as much as I know that it’ll be the first sentence in my obituary—at a certain point, you’re like, ‘God, it’d be nice to write a hero again, someone who’s trying to do the right thing,'” he confessed.

Gilligan found that person who’s doing the right thing in his latest show, Pluribus. The Apple TV series stars Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn as writer Carol Sturka, the one person apparently immune in a global pandemic. Unlike other viruses that recently afflicted the real world, this ailment renders its victims happy and content, making the melancholic Carol even more unique.

On first glance, Carol certainly doesn’t sound very different from Walter. Both unassuming, both dissatisfied with the world, and both thrust into action against their wills. Yet Gilligan sees a clear distinction between the two and their treatment of other people.