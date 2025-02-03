Breaking Bad and Netflix Is The Most Mutually Beneficial Relationship in TV History

Breaking Bad fans were treated to some bittersweet news when it was announced that Sony Pictures Television (the company that owns the rights to the show) extended its license with Netflix until April 18, 2027. This feels like a sweet relief in that Breaking Bad was originally expected to be taken off the streamer on February 10. It’s also, however, a reminder that the bond between the AMC series and the premier streamer requires perpetual negotiations to maintain. If the marriage between Breaking Bad and Netflix does end in divorce in 2027, it would end the most mutually beneficial relationship between a series and a streaming service in TV history.

Breaking Bad wasn’t always the unstoppable pop cultural train it evolved into by the fifth and final season’s climax in 2013. In fact, the live viewership numbers for Breaking Bad were more indicative of a niche, a cult-like crime drama with a dedicated fan base but certainly not any mainstream infatuation. The only episode of the series to get over two million live viewers before season 5 was the fourth season premiere, “Box Cutter.”

A little bit of astute historical recollection will let you know that these increased numbers entering season 4 were no coincidence. Breaking Bad premiered on Netflix right before the fourth season premiere in 2011. “Box Cutter” debuted on July 17, 2011. When you consider the third season finale ended on one of the series’ most captivating cliffhangers and new fans had binged the first three seasons right around this time, Netflix has a valid claim for propelling Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) blue meth into the mainstream.

It’s also vital to give Breaking Bad an equal amount of credit for its own success and that of Netflix’s growth, though. In 2011 Netflix hadn’t even launched its original content yet. House of Cards was the first homemade series for the streamer and that didn’t roll around for another two years. At this time Netflix was only known for syndicating others’ content, but never had it possessed something as exquisitely binge-able as Breaking Bad.