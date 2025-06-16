Bix’s Revenge in Andor Season 2 Was Almost Even Sweeter

This article contains spoilers for Andor season 2.

After being tortured and interrogated by the ISB in season 1 of Andor, Bix (Adria Arjona) spent the first part of season 2 struggling with PTSD. The show does a great job overall of depicting this in a nuanced and considerate way, and when Bix finally gets revenge on Dr. Gorst, the man who tortured her, in the episode “What a Festive Evening” it feels incredibly justified. But thanks to a couple of recent interviews with series creator Tony Gilroy, we now know that Bix’s revenge was almost even sweeter.

The sequence of Bix’s revenge begins with Dr. Gorst returning to his office of horrors from what was likely a routine break with a cupcake in hand. It’s something that most people probably wouldn’t have paid any attention to, but according to Gilroy, the cupcake was there for a reason. In an interview with Starwars.com, he says that “I also wanted her to take a bite of that cupcake before she left, but they didn’t want to do it. I was outvoted.”

Gilroy elaborates further in an interview with Collider, saying “There are some times where I will go against the groupthink, but you’ve got to pick that battle a lot. There was a chorus of people who thought that was a bad idea.” As for why people were so against it, Gilroy says that “everyone felt it took the gravitas out of [Bix’s moment],” which is understandable. But that doesn’t mean we don’t kind of wish Gilroy had gotten his way.