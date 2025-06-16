Bix’s Revenge in Andor Season 2 Was Almost Even Sweeter
Bix certainly gave Dr. Gorst his just desserts in Andor season 2, but creator Tony Gilroy had even stranger plans for revenge.
This article contains spoilers for Andor season 2.
After being tortured and interrogated by the ISB in season 1 of Andor, Bix (Adria Arjona) spent the first part of season 2 struggling with PTSD. The show does a great job overall of depicting this in a nuanced and considerate way, and when Bix finally gets revenge on Dr. Gorst, the man who tortured her, in the episode “What a Festive Evening” it feels incredibly justified. But thanks to a couple of recent interviews with series creator Tony Gilroy, we now know that Bix’s revenge was almost even sweeter.
The sequence of Bix’s revenge begins with Dr. Gorst returning to his office of horrors from what was likely a routine break with a cupcake in hand. It’s something that most people probably wouldn’t have paid any attention to, but according to Gilroy, the cupcake was there for a reason. In an interview with Starwars.com, he says that “I also wanted her to take a bite of that cupcake before she left, but they didn’t want to do it. I was outvoted.”
Gilroy elaborates further in an interview with Collider, saying “There are some times where I will go against the groupthink, but you’ve got to pick that battle a lot. There was a chorus of people who thought that was a bad idea.” As for why people were so against it, Gilroy says that “everyone felt it took the gravitas out of [Bix’s moment],” which is understandable. But that doesn’t mean we don’t kind of wish Gilroy had gotten his way.
Don’t get me wrong, Bix’s revenge is incredible as is. She straps Gorst into one of his torture contraptions mere moments before the building is set to explode around him. She and Cassian (Diego Luna) walk away like a couple of badasses as the building erupts into flame behind them. Bix finally gets some peace of mind, knowing that Gorst is finally gone and can’t get to her anymore all while dealing a blow to the Empire. It’s an empowering moment for her, and an incredible moment to witness.
But at the same time, Gilroy wanting that extra moment for her makes sense. Showing Bix biting into Gorst’s cupcake would have literally been the icing on the cake for this scene. It would have been another way for her to taunt him and show us all that he doesn’t have any power over her anymore. The scene still lands perfectly fine without it, but it certainly would have added another layer to this important moment for Bix (and saved that delicious looking cupcake from going to waste).
Bix’s arc this season remains one of the series’ best and a testament to how much Gilroy and the writers care about these characters. Her revenge on Gorst still makes an impact with or without the cupcake, and that’s what’s important. As sweet as that added moment could have been, it wasn’t necessary to remind us that Bix is a badass.