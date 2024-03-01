Amazon Prime Video New Releases: March 2024
Take a look ahead at everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in March!
It’s a fairly big month on Prime Video in March, at least compared to the other streaming service offerings! There are are two major films arriving on Amazon’s streamer. The first is a remake of the Patrick Swayze action classic Road House. Stepping into the late Swayze’s shoes? A crazy-jacked Jake Gyllenhaal, who really seemed to want to go the extra mile for this project.
The other big film coming to Prime Video is Ricky Stanicky, and the plot sounds really fun! It follows three friends who have always blamed their mistakes on an imaginary guy called Ricky Stanicky. When they have to finally introduce people to Stanicky, they decide to hire a washed-up actor (John Cena) to impersonate him. Hilarity ensues, maybe? But if neither of those make your watchlist, there’s also the return of the animated hit series Invincible.
Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee this month. Amazon Originals are accompanied by an asterisk!
New on Amazon Prime Video – March 2024
March 1
- Lyla in the Loop S1 (2024)
- A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)
- Angela’s Ashes (2000)
- At First Sight (1999)
- Back to School (1986)
- Batman (1989)
- Batman Returns (1992)
- Bio-Dome (1996)
- Blackfish (2013)
- Bring It On (2000)
- Bring It On: All Or Nothing (2006)
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)
- Bull Durham (1988)
- Bulletproof Monk (2003)
- Cadillac Man (1990)
- Catwoman (2004)
- Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)
- Duel at Diablo (1966)
- Field of Dreams (1989)
- Friday Night Lights (2004)
- God’s Not Dead (2014)
- Gone Baby Gone (2007)
- Guns of The Magnificent Seven (1969)
- How High (2001)
- How High 2 (2019)
- How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
- I Saw the Devil (2011)
- Kicking & Screaming (2005)
- Land of the Lost (2009)
- Lawman (1971)
- Lions for Lambs (2007)
- Minnie And Moskowitz (2017)
- Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Premonition (2007)
- RBG (2018)
- Return to Me (2000)
- Road House (1989)
- Road to Perdition (2002)
- Rob Roy (1995)
- Running Scared (1986)
- Safe House (2012)
- Seabiscuit (2003)
- Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- Species: The Awakening (2007)
- Super 8 (2011)
- Take Shelter (2011)
- The Barefoot Contessa (1954)
- The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
- The Break-Up (2006)
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)
- The Great Escape (1963)
- The Last Waltz (1978)
- The Long Riders (1980)
- The Madness of King George (1994)
- The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)
- The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)
- The Untouchables (1987)
- The Warriors (1979)
- This Is The End (2013)
- Vanilla Sky (2001)
- Waterworld (1995)
- What Lies Beneath (2000)
March 3
- Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)
March 5
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
March 7
- Divergent
- Marlowe
- Ricky Stanicky
March 12
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
March 14
- *Invincible S2, Part 2 (2024)
- Frida
March 15
- *NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
March 17
- The Captive
- Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
March 19
- *Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés (2024)
March 21
- Road House
March 23
- Wrath of Man
March 26
- *Tig Notaro: Hello Again (2024)
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
March 28
- *American Rust: Broken Justice (2024)
- *The Baxters (2024)
March 29
- The Imitation Game
March 30
- *Premier Boxing Champions (PBC)
March 31
- Battle Royale
New on Freevee – March 2024
March 1
- 21 Jump Street (2012)
- 22 Jump Street (2014)
- 3 Days to Kill (2014)
- Before I Fall (2017)
- Dolittle (2020)
- Emma (2020)
- Ghostbusters (2016)
- Hell or High Water (2016)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
- Ocean’s 8 (2018)
- Peter Rabbit (2018)
- Picture Day (2012)
- Secret in Their Eyes (2015)
- The Master of Disguise (2002)
- The Young Victoria (2009)
- Hannah’s Law (2012)
- Kung Fu Panda (2008)
March 12
- *Boat Story (2024)
March 19
- The Invisible Man (2020)
March 22
- 100% Wolf (2020)
March 31
- Run the Race (2018)