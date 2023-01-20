How WW2 Turned Marilyn Monroe into a Movie Star

The rationale for this is debated. The Goddard family was preparing to move to West Virginia at the time and did not want to take Norma Jeane with them. However, as Dougherty later told biographers, there was likely a more disturbing reason for this: Grace’s husband “Doc” had sneaked into Norma Jeane’s bedroom when she was 15 and molested her. After becoming Marilyn, Monroe would later tell that story but change the predator to a stranger.

The point was that after a childhood punctured by a series of broken homes, Norma Jeane was essentially passed off from being a child in one household to the child bride of another. But at least, according to Jim years later, the marriage was a happy one in the early months. Norma Jeane never knew her father, and eventually Dougherty took on the role of husband, protector, and father figure to her.

She was so dependent on Jim that she begged him not to join the military at the start of World War II. She feared the idea of losing him and becoming a widow. As a compromise, he convinced her to let him volunteer for the U.S. Merchant Marines. There was irony in this since merchant marines wound up being at arguably greater risk as they continually transported supplies, men, and weapons through enemy waters during the war. Many did not make it home. But for the first two years, that wasn’t a danger since Dougherty became an instructor on a nearby base where Norma Jeane was also allowed to live. Yet in early 1944, Jim was finally deployed into the South Pacific.

While Marilyn would later surmise her first marriage was one of convenience, during those tumultuous days as Norma Jeane, she was one of the only wives to see her husband’s vessel off—he’d be gone for over a year on that first tour. In his wake, Dougherty left behind a very devoted, very physical young wife to live in his parents’ house.

Soon Norma Jeane grew restless. However, one benefit of living with her in-laws turned out to be that “Mama Dougherty” had connections with the Radioplane Company, a war plant down the road that was always looking for more women to work on its assembly line.

Marilyn Monroe and Jim Dougherty in 1943. Credit: Getty Images

A WW2 Discovery

Before the Second World War, Radioplane’s founder had his feet firmly planted in the first global conflict, as well as Hollywood. Reginald Denny, born at the tail end of the 19th century outside of London, made a name for himself as an RAF pilot in the Great War. Afterward, he took his aerial acumen to the U.S. and Hollywood, attempting to give acting a go. During the tail-end of the 1920s, Denny was one of the most daring stunt pilots on films like Howard Hughes’ WWI epic, Hells Angels (1927).