Why Is Avatar So Big But No One Seems to Care?

With Avatar, James Cameron explicitly and implicitly repudiates the racism of those narratives. Most obviously, the films do not portray any actual human beings as the uncivilized other that must be improved by a white hero. Instead, the citizens of Pandora are blue aliens, and the human conquerers include people from across the globe, of various nationalities and ethnicities.

Even with that fictional remove in place, Avatar tries not to embrace the standard colonizing narrative. The film directly identifies Jake and his marines as colonizers who don’t care about the living creatures in Pandora. They want to exploit the land for their own end, to replace the planet that they already destroyed, and they don’t care who they harm in the process. Even when he abandons humans to join the Na’vi, Jake’s mere presence hurts the people because he brings more humans with them. Unlike Natty Bumppo in James Fenimore Cooper’s Leatherstocking novels, Jake doesn’t become the bridge between the Na’vi and the humans as the former dies out; rather, he urges the Na’vi to fight against the encroaching humans, directly stating that humans must be fully driven out of Pandora.

Yet, for as much as Cameron tries to marry post-colonial perspective into his films, they can’t escape the fact that modern audiences don’t have the same thirst for exploration and conquest as those of the past. Whether that represents a better understanding of the evils of colonialism, or if cyberspace is now the great frontier, or if people just don’t love adventure like they used to, the desire just isn’t there. The idea of seeing something new or going someplace never before visited isn’t quite the draw it once was.

Thus, the worlds that Avatar creates are wonderful and beautiful, but viewers who can see everything from their phones don’t have the same interests as housebound Victorians did.

Uncharacteristically Characterless

When one thinks of the culturally-defining movie moments of the past two decades, what comes to mind? The exhausted Avengers eating schwarma? Dominic Toretto sharing Dos Equis with the family? Elsa or Elphaba belting out songs of self-acceptance?

Although all of these movies have their moments of high drama and pure spectacle, it’s these quiet scenes that get turned into memes and get reenacted on TikTok. Why? Because people care about the characters first, and only invest in the spectacles to the extent that things happen to the people they care about. And that’s where Avatar truly falls short.