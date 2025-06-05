Wes Anderson Talks Fatherhood, Interest in Making a Musical, and Why He Had Benicio del Toro Channel The Mummy

Wes Anderson has said more than once that the idea of The Phoenician Scheme began while he was reading biographies on 1950s European tycoons. These were the titans of industry who became a peculiar kind of celebrity in their day; men like Aristotle Onassis and Gianni Angelli.

Yet one of the most amusing things for anyone who buys a ticket for The Phoenician Scheme this weekend is how much of the film as a whole is immersed in that mid-20th century aesthetic, from Europe to Hollywood; soundstages to North Africa. After all, Phoenician is shot entirely in the kind of artificiality that Michael Curtiz used to make Casablanca (1942)—a film that Anderson nearly namechecks when he has Benico del Toro’s Euro mogul Zsa-zsa Korda wind up in a nightclub run by Marseille Bob (Mathieu Amalric).

So when we sat down with Anderson to discuss The Phoenician Scheme, those allusions, and how intentional some might be, was at the top of our mind—while others came as a complete surprise, such as when the director pointed to how the film’s third act set in a decadent Egyptian-themed hotel was alluding directly to Boris Karloff in The Mummy (1932). But what most intrigued was how Phoenician returns to some of the emotional stakes of a father figure and their child, a theme Anderson explored more than once in early films like Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, and The Life Aquatic. But as he now admits, it’s a different thing 20 years later after he became a father in 2016. Now he is closer in age and experience to Steve Zissou than Ned Plimpton.

In the below interview we discuss all that, plus a small spoiler in the last question about who Anderson needed to cast as God.