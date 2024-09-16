Uglies Ending and What Would Happen in Part 2 Based on the Books

The careful watcher will notice that Tally may not be as happy as she claims. Before panning up to her “Pretty” face, the camera catches Tally rubbing her hand, revealing a scar that still remains. The scar, of course, is a sign of her bond with her best friend Peris (Chase Stokes), who promised one another that they would keep their hand scars after becoming Pretty.

The scar reveal, and the brief look of discomfort on Tally’s face before she gives her final smile, suggests that Prettiness isn’t the end of her journey. Directed by McG and adapted from the Scott Westerfeld novel, Uglies takes Tally on a journey of self-discovery. Thanks to a rebellious Ugly called Shay (Brianne Tju), Tally learns that the Pretty procedure strips away independent thought. Worse, the orchid used for the procedure harms the environment.

Through Shay, Tally meets David (Keith Powers), leader of a group of Uglies called The Smoke, who live outside the main city in the Rusty Ruins and enjoy a sustainable existence while holding onto their autonomy. Moreover, they live with David’s parents (Jay DeVon Johnson and Charmin Lee), who helped develop the Pretty process and may have found a way to reverse it. Before they can know for sure, Dr. Cable (Laverne Cox) finds the camp and kills David’s parents, her former colleagues.

Thus, the Uglies face a complicated choice. They can only know if the Pretty cure works by testing it on someone who has undergone the procedure. And when Shay, who had the procedure at Cable’s insistence, refuses, then Tally takes it on.

With that in mind, Uglies ends on an ambiguous note. Will Tally undergo the cure? Or will she embrace her dream of being Pretty, no matter the cost?

What Uglies 2 Would Be About Based on the Books

Anyone who really wants the answer should really check out the other novels written by Westerfeld, namely the sequels Pretties (2005) and Specials (2006). But as far as an Uglies Part 2 movie is concerned, we can make some educated guesses as to what would happen in a sequel where it to get green lit.