Dune 3 Cast Rumor Just Set Up a Controversial Dune Messiah Storyline

A smaller-scale story focused on palace intrigue, Dune Messiah follows a conspiracy against Paul Atreides, who has become the Emperor of the Known Universe and currently leads a bloody Freman jihad against all who oppose him. The conspirators launch several attacks against Paul, the most powerful being a gift given to him by the technology-focused Bene Tleilax. The provide Paul with a ghola or clone of Duncan Idaho, who now goes by the name “Hayt.”

Ghola play important roles in Herbert’s later books, but this is an early incarnation, which lacks a certain quality of the more advanced version. Hayt has no memories of his life as Duncan, and thus approaches Paul with the awareness that the two once meant much to one another, but not with the same emotional connection. Moreover, Hayt has been trained as a mentat or human computer, and serves in Paul’s court as an advisor.

Throughout Dune Messiah, Paul struggles to reconcile his love for Duncan with his reasonable mistrust of the Bene Tleilax and Hayt, compounded by the fact that Hayt tells Paul not to trust him. Complicating matters is the fact that Hayt starts a romance with Paul’s sister Alia, which itself is part of the conspiracy’s manipulations.

For those trying to square this summary with what you know of Dune and Dune: Part Two, an objection might arise. “Alia isn’t even born when Hayt dies. Isn’t she much younger than him?”

The short answer is, “Yes.” The long answer is also, “Yes,” but with qualifiers and context that provide varying degrees of comfort.

Alia has become a teenager by the time of Dune Messiah, but Hayt has been developed to the age of Duncan at his death and, thus, is a grown man. However, the age gap between them isn’t as pronounced as one would expect, especially since Alia has genetic memories, which gives her access to the memories of every one of her ancestors.