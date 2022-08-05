They/Them: How the Kevin Bacon Horror Film Changes the Rules of Friday the 13th

“That was the tradition certainly of the subgenre of slasher films,” says Bacon. “You’d pick something that society had decided was either immoral or unattractive or somehow objectionable, and whoever those people were, they would become the victims — the premarital sex, dope-smoking guy like me, or the [so-called] trashy girl. Sometimes the gay person.”

They/Them changes the rules about that. “Now, John Logan has taken that and flipped it on its end and empowered the other kind of campers that come to this place and given them something to fight against and bond over,” continues Bacon. “That’s what’s really cool about the movie, I think.”

Unlike the first major wave of slasher films started by Friday the 13th and encompassing a whole slew of similar titles throughout the 1980s, They/Them takes pains to establish the characters of the campers, led by Jordan (Theo Germaine), a trans, non-binary person who wants to emancipate themselves from their parents but instead finds themselves shipped off to Whistler Camp. John Logan’s script spends time with the other kids as well, something which Bacon insists is important to making the film work.

“I would be happy to be in some part of the genre without there being a great message, necessarily, as long as it’s an interesting character-based thing,” says the actor. “Something like Friday the 13th, I mean, did they have characters? I don’t know. There’s a bunch of girls and guys and knives and everyone’s dead. But at the very least, for me to be involved in something that is in that genre, which as you know, I love and return to time and time again, at the very least it needs to be character-based.”

Which brings us to Bacon’s role itself. As Owen Whistler, he begins the film in almost gentle fashion, speaking softly to the campers and offering them an almost reasonable explanation of why they’re there, suggesting that he simply wants to facilitate whatever choice they want to make about their own lives when it quickly becomes evident that that’s not the case at all.

“I had a young woman on an interview today say to me, ‘It was so terrifying for me and chilling because you sounded exactly like my pastor,” says Bacon. “I don’t know what her history was, but that person had obviously in some way tried to change her. So that’s something that John and I talked a lot about.”