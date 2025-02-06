Why The Stepford Wives Is So Chillingly Relevant Today

The meaning of The Stepford Wives

Ira Levin, who died in 2007, said that he based the town of Stepford on the village of Wilton, Connecticut, where he lived in the 1960s. Both the book and the original film (we’re just going to ignore the insipid 2004 remake, as well as several cash-grab sequels) are pointed, darkly satirical takes on men’s reactions to the women’s liberation movement, which was roiling the U.S. and larger world at the time both were released. The story also touched on the plight of suburban housewives in the 1960s who, overwhelmed by their homemaker duties and with husbands unwilling to shoulder any of the burden, were prescribed massive doses of tranquilizers that all but turned them into automatons.

The message is clear: rather than treating women as equals and participating in marriages and households as partnerships, this story postulates that a certain faction of men would rather get rid of their wives entirely and replace them with submissive duplicates who always looked voluptuous (the robots in The Stepford Wives all have conspicuously large and full bottoms), are ready and willing to jump into bed and indulge their spouses’ sexual fantasies, and were left with all the house-cleaning and child-rearing duties while foregoing their own careers and ambitions.

This was a theme that hit hard at the time the book and the movie were released, as women were starting to awaken to the fact that there was a major power imbalance in society and that they were capable of being much more than homemakers and sex dolls. The term “Stepford Wife” became part of the cultural zeitgeist, an expression that instantly calls up an image of a vapid, blankly smiling woman clad in an apron and push-up bra, her hair and makeup lacquered into immobility, surrounded by a spotless household and docile children that she spends all her waking hours taking care of—when she’s not, of course, getting her man a drink or yielding at command to his bedroom urges.

To be sure, there were and are women in the world who are either raised (by their own mothers) to aspire to domestic perfection or make that choice for themselves. There are women who quite willingly give up careers or jobs to stay home (although that’s far less financially feasible today than it was six decades ago). But the Men’s Association of The Stepford Wives doesn’t offer the women of the town that choice.

The Legacy of The Stepford Wives

We mentioned Companion earlier, in which technology makes it possible to order up a perfect mate and have them delivered right to your home. Jack Quaid’s character, Josh, eventually reveals himself to be an embittered and angry young man (it’s implied that he’s more or less an incel) who feels the world owes him something, yet is also unwilling to do the work necessary to make a real human relationship thrive. He’d rather adjust his girlfriend’s behavior and reactions through his control pad (interestingly, there is a male robot in the film as well, although he’s also the property of a man, not a woman).

The idea of using robots as submissive playthings seemed to be in the air when The Stepford Wives came out; the original 1973 film Westworld tackled the same subject, paving the way for the 2010s TV series as well as other recent movies like Her and Ex Machina. But Levin’s novel and Forbes’ film, while both satirical on some level, went much darker and far earlier than most of these descendants. The Stepford Wives suggested that some men would be willing to use whatever resources at their disposal to acquire the “perfect” spouse, rather than engage with their partners’ needs and with the larger women’s liberation moment as a whole. And that, in the end, they will use the tools of the future to despairingly keep the patriarchal power dynamics alive.