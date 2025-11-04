The Mummy: Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz to Return for New Sequel
'90s kids rejoice! Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are coming back to The Mummy franchise.
The Mummy will walk the earth again. After fizzling out with Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in 2008 and being interrupted by Tom Cruise in 2017, The Mummy franchise is set to resume with a new sequel starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. Even better, The Hollywood Reporter states that Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the Radio Silence collective will direct.
Originally released in 1999, The Mummy has only grown in estimation over the past quarter century. A combination of classic Universal thrills and Indiana Jones style adventure, The Mummy proved a perfect showcase for the action chops and comedic chemistry for stars Fraser and Weisz. The film launched two sequels of mixed quality, as well as a series of spinoffs about The Scorpion King, mostly of very bad quality.
Despite these lesser entries, The Mummy remains a favorite. Directed by Stephen Sommers, The Mummy stars Fraser as adventurer Rick O’Connell, who gets forced into helping librarian Evelyn Carnahan (Weisz) investigate an ancient Egyptian map. The search brings them face to face with the resurrected the high priest Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), determined to be ruinited again with Anck-su-namun (Patricia Velásquez), the woman whose love cost him his life all those centuries ago.
Sommers used aspects of the classic 1932 Boris Karloff film, but adds a healthy dash of adventure, augmented by the winning banter between the leads. While The Mummy certainly has plenty of CGI spectacle, the limitations of the technology prevented Sommers from over-relying on it, making The Mummy feel more like an old-school blockbuster than a quickly-dated turn-of-the-century oddity.
Adding to the excitement surrounding The Mummy is the critical reappraisal of Fraser that’s occured over the past several years. An incredibly charming and handsome leading man throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Fraser dropped from the spotlight around the time of Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. Only later would we learn that he had been the victim of poor health, brought on by accidents while doing stunts, and of sexual assault by former head of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assocation, the organization that awards the Golden Globes, Philip Berk. Fraser’s return, most notably his Oscar-winning turn in 2022’s The Whale, has been widely cheered by movie-goers.
Weisz has not been quite as absent from the movies as Frasier, but her return as Evelyn would be notable, as she chose not to reprise the role for Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (Maria Bello took over the part). Weisz has spent the 2000s and 2010s earning acclaim for her parts in The Constant Gardner (for which she won an Best Supporting Actress Oscar), The Deep Blue Sea (2011), and in the Yorgos Lanthimos costume comedy, The Favourite.
Wonderful as those movies have been, there’s always been hope that she and Fraser would reunite on screen. And with Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, The Mummy has found the perfect directors to guide the way. The duo already reignited the Scream franchise with Scream (2022) and Scream VI, as well as horror romps Ready or Not and Abigail.
Hopefully, Universal can get all of these magic ingredients together, to once again unleash ancient evil onto our movie screens.