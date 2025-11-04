The Mummy: Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz to Return for New Sequel

The Mummy will walk the earth again. After fizzling out with Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in 2008 and being interrupted by Tom Cruise in 2017, The Mummy franchise is set to resume with a new sequel starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. Even better, The Hollywood Reporter states that Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the Radio Silence collective will direct.

Originally released in 1999, The Mummy has only grown in estimation over the past quarter century. A combination of classic Universal thrills and Indiana Jones style adventure, The Mummy proved a perfect showcase for the action chops and comedic chemistry for stars Fraser and Weisz. The film launched two sequels of mixed quality, as well as a series of spinoffs about The Scorpion King, mostly of very bad quality.

Despite these lesser entries, The Mummy remains a favorite. Directed by Stephen Sommers, The Mummy stars Fraser as adventurer Rick O’Connell, who gets forced into helping librarian Evelyn Carnahan (Weisz) investigate an ancient Egyptian map. The search brings them face to face with the resurrected the high priest Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), determined to be ruinited again with Anck-su-namun (Patricia Velásquez), the woman whose love cost him his life all those centuries ago.

Sommers used aspects of the classic 1932 Boris Karloff film, but adds a healthy dash of adventure, augmented by the winning banter between the leads. While The Mummy certainly has plenty of CGI spectacle, the limitations of the technology prevented Sommers from over-relying on it, making The Mummy feel more like an old-school blockbuster than a quickly-dated turn-of-the-century oddity.