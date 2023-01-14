The Menu’s Chef Is the Real Villain But Not for Reason You Think

A Menu of the Rich

It has all the essential ingredients—a rogue’s gallery of the ultra-rich, all of them dreadful, all of them with terrible skeletons in their closet. They are all taken to a remote island, because for some reason that is also an essential element of the genre. And then the torturing of our social and financial betters can begin.

At the restaurant Hawthorne, the guests are treated to an elaborate series of courses, each more avant-garde than the last, each unveiling more of the diners’ secrets and sins and eventually, punishing them. Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes), and his staff who serve him with undying loyalty, set themselves up as judge, jury and executioner. A life of service has given this chef a window into the world of privilege, and the way it has abused and debased his craft, and this meal is his final judgment upon them all. As the final course is completed, the restaurant, Chef, staff, and customers all go up in flames. We are meant to feel catharsis—that on a certain level, justice has been done. They are certainly all dreadful people….

As we learn, Richard Leibrant (Reed Birney) is a client of sex worker EriMargotn (Anya Taylor-Joy), paying her to watch him masturbate and tell him he is a good person. That he has to pay someone to tell him this hints that whatever he has done is truly terrible. Meanwhile food critic Lillian Bloom (Janet McTeer) has seen restaurants close down after her negative reviews. The character listed on the credits only as “Movie Star,” and as played by John Leguizamo, is overtly dreadful to his assistant, actively moving to ruin her career to keep her with him. Soren, Dave, and Bryce are involved in some kind of high-level fraud while Tyler, Margot’s client and date for the evening, has willingly hired a sex worker, knowing she will be murdered, just so he can make a dinner reservation.

You should hate these people. But are they the movie’s villains?

You’re Eating it Wrong!

The thing is that the above sins, while terrible, are not the reason any of these characters are murdered.

Richard and his wife are chosen for death, not because of any great evil they have committed, but because they are regulars to the restaurant who don’t pay enough attention to the food.