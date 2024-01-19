The Kitchen Ending Explained: What Daniel Kaluuya Is Saying About Class

How Does The Kitchen End?

Midway through the film, Izi considers giving up his long-waited-for single-accommodation flat for one that could house both him and Benji. However, his selfishness gets the best of him and he leaves the boy in the titular neighborhood. As Izi sits in his single room, police raid the Kitchen, violently attacking the residents in order to force them out and ready the area for whatever plans its private owners have in mind.

The next day, a group of mourners from the Kitchen attend the service for Lord Kitchener (Ian Wright), the community’s DJ and spiritual leader, at Life After Life, the mysterious funeral home where Izi works. The sound of the mourners singing the hymn “How Great Thou Art” and the welcome they give Izi moves him to change his mind and let Benji live with him.

But at the same time, Benji joins a group of displaced Kitchen residents in a counter-strike against the upper class living and shopping district Burlington Arcade, on whose behalf the police works. Intercut between images of mourners singing and holding one another, we see youth Staples (Hope Ikpoku Jr.) and his comrades destroy shop windows and fancier flats while Benji looks on in fear.

Benji runs back home where Izi finds him and apologizes, bringing him home to live in his single-occupancy flat. As the two stand together and look at the cheery images on the screen that doubles for a window at their flat, a pounding in the background grows louder. In the final shot, we hear people burst through the door as Izi turns around to face them.

Who Came Through the Door?

The simplest reading, at least thematically speaking, would suggest that the police came through the door. Although Izi earned access to the flat the “right” way—that is, scrounging enough money to pay four months’ rent upfront and going through the complicated application process and waiting list—he only reserved space for one. Furthermore, Benji may have been wearing a mask during the retaliatory attacks on Burlington Arcade and he may have run away without doing anything, but neither fact makes him safe.

Thus the sound heard at the end of the film may very well be the police coming to arrest one or both of them, dashing Izi and Benji’s upward mobility dreams just as they began.