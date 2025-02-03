The Gorge: Exclusive London Film Screening for Den of Geek Readers
Be among the first in the UK to see Scott Derrickson’s new Apple Original Film “The Gorge”, an action thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller, in style and for free at our exclusive screening
Two elite snipers. One year-long mission in a mysterious, deadly location. No contact. Those are the rules of The Gorge, a new Apple Original high-octane thriller from director Scott Derrickson. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller and Sigourney Weaver, The Gorge is headed to Apple TV+ on February 14.
As a special treat, Den of Geek readers have the unique opportunity to watch the movie early, for free and in style at our extra-special screening in a premium London location.
From the director of Doctor Strange and The Black Phone, The Gorge follows two highly-trained operatives (Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy) appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, where they have to protect the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within. They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late.
Check out the trailer here:
“What is the truth about the Gorge?” Join Den of Geek for a premium screening experience to find out. Here are the details:
Date: 13 February 2025
Time: Arrivals from 6 PM, seated by 6.30 PM
Venue: The Cinema in the Power Station, Battersea Power Station
Getting to The Cinema in the Power Station
Getting to Battersea Power Station is easy via several transport routes. Plan your travel to the site here.
CLICK HERE TO CLAIM YOUR TICKETS
Tickets will be allocated on a first come first served basis, guests can specify the number of tickets they require. We asked that if you can no longer attend please let us know by contacting Chris Longo (clongo@denofgeek.com).
Ticket Giveaway Contest – Terms and Conditions
- Eligibility: This Promotion is open to residents of the United Kingdom, aged 18 years or over. Proof of age may be required.
- Prize: Tickets will be allocated on a first come, first served basis, applicants can specify the number of tickets they require. Winners will be notified by email. The ticket is non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and has no cash value. Any costs beyond the prize (e.g., travel, lodging) are the winner’s responsibility. Prizes do not include any other service or item not specifically described above. We ask that if you can no longer attend please let us know by contacting Chris Longo (clongo@denofgeek.com).
- Rights: By entering, participants agree to allow Den of Geek or its partners to use their names and likeness for promotional purposes, or contact the winners for future giveaways or events.
- Liability: The contest sponsor is not liable for any damages, losses, or injuries related to participation or prize use.
- Modification: The sponsor reserves the right to modify, suspend, or cancel the screening if necessary.
- Data Protection: You can find information on security and data privacy via our third-party partner RSVPify here. RSVPify implements industry best practices and security measures to protect personal data from unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction. We collect and process personal data only for legitimate and specific purposes, with explicit consent from the individuals involved.
This screening will be monitored for unauthorised recording. By attending you agree not to use audio or video recording devices in the screening room (audio recording devices for credentialed press exempted) and consent to a physical search of your belongings and person. Any attempted use of recording devices will result in your immediate removal from the screening room and may result in forfeiture of such device. Camcording can result in a criminal charge.