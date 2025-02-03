The Gorge: Exclusive London Film Screening for Den of Geek Readers

Two elite snipers. One year-long mission in a mysterious, deadly location. No contact. Those are the rules of The Gorge, a new Apple Original high-octane thriller from director Scott Derrickson. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller and Sigourney Weaver, The Gorge is headed to Apple TV+ on February 14.

As a special treat, Den of Geek readers have the unique opportunity to watch the movie early, for free and in style at our extra-special screening in a premium London location.

From the director of Doctor Strange and The Black Phone, The Gorge follows two highly-trained operatives (Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy) appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, where they have to protect the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within. They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late.

