The Glorious, Good-Natured Mess of Miami Connection

But it’s that very excess that makes Miami Connection such a special film. For every “mistake” the movie makes, every absurd decision that breaks from expectation, Miami Connection grows that much more delightful and unique.

Against the Ninja

On the surface, Miami Connection follows the structure of most 80s action movies. It features a group of virtuous heroes with sympathetic backstories who run afoul of motorcycle-riding ninjas/cocaine traffickers. There’s also a Romeo and Juliet type story involving the hero John (Vincent Hirsch) and his girlfriend Joan (Kathie Collier), sister to the disapproving gang leader Jeff (William Ergle). John and Joan don’t have much chemistry, nor does the movie devote much time to the courtship outside of John making faces at Joan in her computer class. However, this part of the plot does provide another example of the movie lapping story over story to a point of excess.



But it all sounds simple enough, right? Miami Connection’s plot wouldn’t be too far off from an early Schwarzenegger flick or a Cannon cheapie with Chuck Norris. But Kim and Park take a maximalist approach, filling the movie with basically every trope they found in cineplexes. Dragon Sound finds themselves in trouble with the ninjas, not because they want to stop the influx of drugs into their community, or even because they worry about gang violence. Rather, it’s a beef with a disgruntled rock band.

Early in the film, a club owner (William Jones) introduces viewers to Dragon Sound as “a new dimension in rock and roll.” But in a later scene, another band arrives to confront the owner for replacing them with Dragon Sound, dismissing our heroes as people who “make music for kids.” That band hires some thugs from Jeff’s gang to rough them up, but as Dragon Sound consists entirely of black belts in Tae Kwon Do, things don’t go well for the thugs. Angered by the defeat of his men and of John’s relationship with his sister, Jeff sends the entire gang to ambush Dragon Sound, but our heroes prevail again. Only then does Jeff enlist the help of his cocaine supplier, a clan of ninjas led by the murderous Yoshito (Siyung Jo).

There are also subplots about keyboardist Jim (Maurice Smith) searching for his missing father, Dragon Sound planning a world tour to embrace their immigrant roots, and miscellaneous scenes of guitarist Mark (Kim) testing Tae Kwon Do skills of his bandmates and vocalist/guitarist Tom (Angelo Janotti) playfully harassing women at a beach (okay, that part is way less charming). The movie even stops to watch a biker gang do biker gang things for three minutes, all set to the Dragon Sound track “Tough Guys.”

Messin’ With the Tough Guys

To be sure, it’s absolutely fair to knock Miami Connection for its unusual approach to plotting and character development. But fairness also demands that we keep in mind the movie’s raison d’être. Kim created the movie solely to show off Tae Kwon Do. With few exceptions – Janotti, Collier, and Park, most notably – the cast and crew consists of Kim’s students, even enlisting student Joseph Diamond (who also plays Dragon Sound member Jack) to write the movie’s screenplay.