Before The Batman: Part II, Sebastian Stan Almost Played a DC Hero

Even though he does incredible work in indie films such as A Different Man and I, Tonya, Sebastian Stan is most associated with superhero movies. Stan has been playing Bucky Barnes a.k.a. the Winter Soldier since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, and will continue to reprise the role in this year’s Avengers: Doomsday. And now there are rumors that Stan will join the cast of The Batman: Part II, making the jump from Marvel to DC.

However, Stan tried to join the Distinguished Competition the same year that he became James Buchanan Barnes. Stan told the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast in 2024 that he had auditioned to play Hal Jordan in the infamous 2011 flop Green Lantern. “I remember getting there, and it was like, me, Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto, Ryan Reynolds, and maybe one other person,” Stan recalled. “And I’m looking at these guys, going, ‘I’m fucked. There’s no way this is happening for me.'”

Obviously, it didn’t happen for Stan, as Reynolds got to play Jordan, a reckless test pilot who gets picked to join the intergalactic police force known as the Green Lantern Corps. Directed by Martin Campbell and co-written by Arrow-verse architects Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim, Green Lantern brought to the screen one of DC’s most popular superheroes and boasted a cast that included Blake Lively, Tim Robbins, and Mark Strong. Yet, the film bombed, barely making back its budget and getting roundly mocked by critics.

There’s no one thing to blame for Green Lantern‘s failure. The concept, and especially the name “Green Lantern,” is a hard sell to general audiences, and no one involved in the project was doing their best work. Moreover, Hal Jordan can be a tricky character to pull off, even in the comics (the hero’s shortcomings range from dating a 13-year-old to going nuts and killing all of his friends to being a cop in general).