The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem Resurrects the Rot of Millennial Online Culture

It’s clear that meme culture has strangely seeped into the real world over the past decade, and boy, are we still facing its consequences today. How did the culture stir from wholesome trolling like getting Rickrolled to the catastrophic spiral into the Jan. 6 insurrection? The latest Netflix doc, The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem, sees co-directors Giorgio Angelini and Arthur Jones of Feels Good Man—the Pepe the Frog doc— draw the timeline and try to pinpoint the moment(s) when the Agent Smiths of the far right took control of the Matrix and seeped into our daily lives. Yet their approach looks too wistfully toward the early internet days of meme culture, detracting the doc from striking any actual meaning.

Building upon the narrative of the team’s previous meme-centric project, Memes to Mayhem plays as a spiritual sequel—or supplement—as it traces the thesis back to 4chan while wearing heavy nostalgia goggles. Talking head millennial interviewees instantly paint the portrait of the early internet days with tidbits of their harmless adolescent schemes, from one charging an AOL account to his parent’s check card so he can use the internet, but then canceling the subscription an hour before they get home, to a girl getting punished for a week (lol, white privilege) after being caught looking up “sex.com” on her parents’ computer. Out of the places they surfed the web to, it was 4chan that became a virtual home away from home for many a young millennial.

For the generation raised on iPads and never having to endure the era of dial-up modems, 4chan, developed by Christopher’ Moot’ Poole, played a pivotal role. Originally intended as a Westernized version of the Japan-based site 2chan, a platform for anime enthusiasts to discuss various topics anonymously, 4chan soon became the blueprint for meme culture, spawning numerous internet trends and activist movements.

Even for a critic who spends significant time online, I was unaware of many of these movements and trends. One instance was how users “raided” the browser game Habbo Hotel because they took umbrage that moderators were banning users from using dark-skinned avatars. It was a movement that had good intentions in fighting racism that ultimately became a moral stalemate once those same users had their Black avatars block digital swimming pools and form a swastika with the message “pool is closed due to [AIDS].” It was possibly the most mid-2000s sense of humor imaginable; people were both progressive and offensive simultaneously, with one hacker, Kirtaner, remarking, “Yeah, I know we were dumb kids.” Yet that was the case in 4chan’s early days, when the pranks and raids ranged from playful to stupid to harmless, to cringe and outdated.