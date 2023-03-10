Survival Horror Movies to Watch After Fall

Open Water (2003)

This utterly nightmarish movie from 2003 is loosely based on a true story. A couple on a diving strip are left stranded in the ocean when their dive boat accidentally miscounts the passengers back in. In reality, no one knows what happened to the real couple Tom and Eileen Lonergan who were left behind on the Great Barrier Reef, but writer/director Chris Kentis and his producer wife Laura Lau imagine their fate.

Open Water is a singularly disturbing film, building slowly as we get to know the husband and wife divers, who will eventually be left in jellyfish- and shark-infested waters. It feels plausible and real. An excellent film you might not want to watch twice.

Adrift (2006)

Less harrowing simply because it’s less good, this not-actual-sequel was released as Open Water 2 in some territories despite it having no connection to Open Water at all. It’s a German, English-language production from director Hans Horn, which, contrary to the poster, is not based on a true story.

To be fair, it does at least involve some open water. A group of friends take a yacht out for the weekend and all jump off into the sea without putting the ladder down, leaving them stuck in the water. It’s a similar format to Fall and Frozen, but unlike in those films where our protagonists use their best skills to attempt to survive, these chumps end up making very bad decisions. Not a hard recommend from us, then, but a possible watery palette cleanser after the original Open Water has destroyed you.

47 Meters Down (2017)

Another ocean-based one for your survival horror marathon. Johannes Roberts’ shark movie counts as survival horror (as opposed to just a creature feature) because of its premise. Two sisters go cage diving on holiday after one is dumped by her boyfriend. During the dive the winch breaks sending them to the bottom of the ocean (just under 50 meters…). They have a communication device that doesn’t work unless they swim up out of the cage. They have flares. They obtain a spear gun. And they are still in a cage which keeps them safe from the great white sharks surrounding them while they are inside. But they are quickly running out of air, and certainly don’t have enough to last them the hour it will take for the coast guard to arrive. It’s a great set up which has a very similar structure and formula to Fall (which isn’t that surprising since both were made by Tea Shop Productions) and unlike in many monster movies these sharks aren’t evil mega sharks, they are just sharks. Effective and satisfying.

Crawl (2019)

More water-based antics, this time with alligators. Crawl sticks roughly to the same formula as Fall and 47 Meters Down. A resourceful girl with a special skill (she’s a really good swimmer), gets stuck in an impossible situation (in the crawl space of a house with her unconscious father) during a hurricane which has caused the house to flood and brought multiple alligators with it.