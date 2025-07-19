The Strange History of Smurfs Movies and How These Blue Bastards Keep Coming Back

Smurfs (2025): Trolls Made Money, Right?

DreamWorks Animations’ Trolls, which debuted following the box office failure of Smurfs: The Lost Village, soon became the most successful franchise at the studio, and the company’s largest source of revenue since Shrek—at least in terms of merchandising if not box office sales. Young kids love Trolls and its infectious music. Who wouldn’t want to reheat Trolls‘ nachos? So Paramount Pictures, having freshly acquired the rights to the Smurfs via Nickelodeon, nabbed themselves James Corden and had him star in a central role as “No Name Smurf” after he was absent in the third Trolls installment, Band Together (2023).

Also since Smurfs is now under the Paramount umbrella, its most recent iteration doesn’t hide its Trolls‘ wannabe nature, even down to its biggest draw: Rihanna.

The casting of Rihanna as Smurfette is strikingly similar to that of Timberlake in Trolls, as both musicians are highly regarded in the mainstream and hip-hop/R&B genres. Plus Rihanna has famously not released a new album since 2016’s ANTI and thus its marketing acts as if she has been gone from the recording booth forever (This despite the fact she did music for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, for which she earned an Oscar nomination.) Regardless, every piece of marketing emphasizes Rihanna’s stunt casting and producer involvement alongside Roc Nation co-founders Ty Ty Smith and Jay Brown. Given that this summer’s family animated fare is low compared to previous years, late July is also the perfect release date for Smurfs’ latest theatrical outing. It also is noticeably the same month Sony’s live-action features debuted.

If there’s anything we’ve learned throughout the last decade of Smurfs, it’s that Hollywood will find a way to repurpose Smurfs for whatever hot new trend is awaiting their commercial gain. It’s definitely bothersome as Smurfs has a ton of lore and wit that comic artist Peyo poured into his works. They have run-ins with the devil himself, predated the zombie horror-subgenre with the Purple Smurfs, and have characters beyond their profession-centric names. Still, I truly hope I won’t have to witness a third Smurfing reboot in my lifetime. But if we do, it’s time to honor the original creations rather than to adhere to corporate laziness.

