Spider-Man: The Spider-Punk Spinoff Has to Get One Thing Right

Daniel Kaluuya and his screenwriting partner Ajon Singh don’t have much to say yet about their upcoming Spider-Punk movie. In a recent conversation with Deadline, Kaluuya, who first voiced the character in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, said only that he and Singh are in the “finishing stages” of the script and when asked about more info, he just said, “TBD.”

Truthfully, they don’t really need to say much. Unlike the majority of people who make a Spider-Man film, Kaluuya and Singh don’t have to contend with mountains of comic book backstory or even a major supporting role when fleshing out their character. Spider-Punk has been around in Marvel comics for just over a decade, and he only had a few minutes of screentime in Across the Spider-Verse.

And yet, that limited amount of attention was enough to set in stone one element of Spider-Punk, an element that’s become increasingly difficult to do in our current political climate. Spider-Punk must be absolutely anarchist, and against capitalism and the police in particular.

Although Hobie Brown has existed in the mainline Marvel Universe since 1969, when he debuted as the Prowler, the Spider-Punk version is relatively new. Created by Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel, Spider-Punk first appeared in 2014’s Amazing Spider-Man #10, part of the Spider-Verse crossover that inspired the hit movies. A back-up story by Jed MacKay and Sheldon Vella in 2015’s Spider-Verse #2 really established the character, then called the Anarchic Spider-Man.