Spaceballs 2: The Blockbuster Trends Mel Brooks Should Skewer Next

On the other hand, Brooks is a consummate Borsch Belt comedian and loves working his Jewish heritage into his comedies. The original superhero creators—guys like Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster, Stan Lee, and Jack Kirby—were Jewish, and while the degree to which their heritage influenced their work varied, certainly Brooks could pull out enough to spin some incredible jokes. Also there is plenty of crossover these days between superhero movies like Guardians of the Galaxy or even Thor: Ragnarok and The Marvels, and Star Wars. Room to grow and laugh at gags.

CGI Unleashed!

One of the best gags in Spaceballs occurs during the battle between Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis, who plans to come out of retirement for the sequel). Midway through the battle, one of Helmet’s Schwartz strikes goes awry and takes out a boom operator holding the mic for the scene. The two enemies stop for a moment to acknowledge the background crew, with the dark one even saying, “He did it,” putting the blame on Lone Starr.

The gag works not just because of the slapstick. It also works because it reveals the mundane inner workings of a fantasy space epic. Lone Starr and Dark Helmet are in a titanic struggle of good versus evil. That camera man was just doing his job.

Today movies still have camera men and best boys and grips and dollies. But they also have a deep dependence on CGI and LED screen sets such as the Volume. These tools purport to better integrate real actors, but they can also be used to heighten the unreality of a movie. Here Brooks’ age could become an asset, as he could have a lot of fun using the ability to create anything he imagines, teasing the movies’ overreliance on such tools by using them to make ridiculous visuals.

Legacy Sequels and Unnecessary Sequels

According to Deadline, those who have read the Spaceballs 2 script describe it as, “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.” That line probably didn’t come from Brooks but it sounds like the sort of thing he would say. After all, Brooks has always cared about the absurdity of show business, which has been a target from his days on Your Show of Shows, a part of his 2000 Year Old Man routine with Carl Reiner, and especially in his movies. How else do you get the soundstage breaking climax of Blazing Saddles?

We know that Bill Pullman will be bringing his son Lewis Pullman along for Spaceballs 2, giving Brooks and company plenty to work with. In fact, the entire idea of reviving a nearly-40-year-old movie—one that already had an ill-fated spin-off in 2008’s Spaceballs: The Animated Series—is pretty ridiculous. Yes, Brooks was involved in The Animated Series, but that won’t keep him from making jokes at its (or an IP-obsessed industry’s) expense. He’s always been willing to poke fun at himself.