Society of the Snow’s Ghostly Narration Changes the Meaning of the True Story

This is a striking departure from how Hollywood framed the story in 1993’s Alive, a movie largely told from the point-of-view of Carlitos Páez (Bruce Ramsay), one of the teenagers who was rescued, as well as Nando Parrado, who along with Roberto Canessa walked more than 38 miles in mountainous terrain and snow in order to find help. It also works against audience expectation when it comes to films about true stories. Generally, we are encouraged to believe we are watching a literal reenactment of what occurred, and how it was remembered by those who lived through it.

How can we truly know Numa Turcatti’s memories though? Or even fully understand how he really felt about having his picture taken when he was never able to share those thoughts. That is the knotty central dilemma at the heart of Society of the Snow, and what Bayona wants the audience to wrestle with.

While for viewers of a certain age, 1993’s Alive is a classic (or at least nostalgic) touchstone, there is no denying it flattens a grueling story of survival, suffering, and spiritual searching into an adventure yarn. The film doesn’t even bother to consider what life was like for the survivors of the Old Christians Rugby Club either before the crash or after it. Rather Alive begins moments before the crash and ends with the survivors’ undeniable euphoria as they are rescued.

Society of the Snow expands on both sides of the event: showing Numa’s life ahead of the crash, and what it is like to be a national hero when you’re a starved young man surrounded by cheering crowds of strangers. But Numa is notably not such a man at the end.

After being as close to a moral pillar as anyone could have in such extreme situations—with Numa remaining the most vocally against resorting to cannibalism, even as his own body wasted away from malnourishment—the 25-year-old law student died. In the film, his last words include him saying: “I want you to know you have my permission to use my body…. I know I’m not making it out. But it’s okay. I’m at peace with it.”

By making this the center of Society of the Snow, Bayona expands the canvas of his film to include what its very title suggests: the full society of young people who lived and died during those 72 harrowing days. It’s not just a tale of survival. It’s a tale of a shared sacrifice that has become something spiritual or holy in the minds of many, including the survivors. For example, Alfredo Delgado (or Pancho as his friends called him and as played by Valentino Alonso in the film) became a motivational speaker and has been candid more than once about the “communion” he and others felt from eating the dead.