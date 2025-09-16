Sneakers Remains Robert Redford’s Most Underrated Performance

The payoff to the sequence demonstrates Redford’s skills as an actor. After the heist is finished, director Phil Alden Robinson—who gets a co-writing credit with producers Lawrence Lasker and Walter Parkes—cuts to the next morning, where Bishop is closing his account at the bank, receiving in cash the massive amount he transferred. In a single, unbroken shot, we watch as Martin accepts the bills, walks past a security guard and up to a board room, where he returns the money to waiting executives and provides an assessment on the institution’s security protocols.

As a secretary in the next scene puts it, as she fills out a check as legal payment for Martin’s services, “People hire you to break into their places… to make sure no one can break into their places?”

The magic of the scene comes with the slightly embarrassed shrug that Redford pulls when Martin answers, “It’s a living.” Up until that point, Redford has played Martin as calm and collected. Where all of the other members of his team are either prattling on about secret assassinations or letting their nerves overtake them, Martin is even keeled and cool. He betrays nothing when he tells a teller inquiring about his decision to close his account that he “just doesn’t feel safe” with that bank, and he remains confident in in his appeal when he demands payment before providing further analysis.

Yet, when the secretary draws attention to the ridiculous nature of his job, and when she makes a crack about how little he gets paid, Martin gets shaken up a bit and Redford reveals that drop in confidence in his performance. He opens his mouth in rebuttal, as if he knows that someone so handsome and cool should have a come-back, but then walks away without saying anything, he’s jaw still slack.

In that moment, Redford shrugs off the romance of Martin as awesome ’90s hacker. Instead, Redford allows him to be a human.

Acting Human

Redford’s ability to mix Hollywood charisma with human vulnerability drives Sneakers. After its place setting opening, Sneakers follows Martin’s team as they’re coerced by what appear to be NSA agents into stealing a secret codebreaking device from a brilliant mathematician (Donal Logue, back when he could be cast against type). Along with help from Martin’s sometime girlfriend Liz (Mary McDonnell), the team attempts their goal by duping a gullible scientist (Stephen Tobolowsky), getting pulled further into post-Cold War intrigue and coming face-to-face with a surprising mastermind (Ben Kingsley).